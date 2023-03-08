Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed was a major scene stealer and fan favorite in Scream 4. When it was revealed that the character was still alive after suffering a stabbing at the hands of Charlie Walker (Rory Culkin) and that she would ultimately appear in the flesh again in Scream VI, I was overjoyed. But one particular thing about Kirby’s return I was most looking forward to? Seeing her interact with Randy’s (Jamie Kennedy) niece and the franchise’s newest horror movie expert, Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy Meeks-Martin.

After the events of Scream 2022, “The Core Four” opt to relocate to New York City. Mindy, Chad (Mason Gooding), and Tara (Jenna Ortega) head to the Big Apple to attend college, and Sam (Melissa Barrera) joins to keep a close eye on her sister and friends. When a new Ghostface emerges and threatens their safety yet again, a former Woodsboro resident and Ghostface survivor swoops in to help, FBI Agent Kirby Reed.

Image via Paramount

With Scream VI arriving in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 10th, I got the chance to chat with Brown and Gooding. Here’s what Brown had to say about Mindy’s interactions with Kirby:

“I will reference the Twitter threads that happened after it was announced that Hayden would join us this film. No one will be disappointed. The Mindy/Kirby interactions will make you very happy, and maybe you'll have to pick a side.”

Gooding jumped in to confirm, “It’s true. The banters were spot on.”

The Kirby/Mindy collision highlights one of Scream VI’s many standout qualities; we’re working with quite a few players who know the rules of the game, but it just isn’t enough anymore. As with the horror genre in general, the rules of surviving one of these situations keep evolving. Sure, there are certain horror classic essentials that are still in play, but this Ghostface is all about subverting expectations.

Will their combined know-how be enough to figure out the killer’s identity? Find out when Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th!