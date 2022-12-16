2023’s almost upon us, which means horror fans are preparing for all the exciting films coming in the new terrifying year. With that said, no film is arguably as anticipated as Scream VI. The slasher sequel releases in March and Ghostface fans just got their first look at the film with the release of its teaser trailer and poster earlier this week. The trailer was the definition of a teaser, but one thing’s for sure, Ghostface is enjoying his bloody time in New York City. This is the franchise's primary location for the film which has gotten many Scream fans excited about all the killer possibilities. However, Ghostface has now infiltrated the real NYC as the marketing for Scream VI has made it all the way to the Big Apple.

Ghostface took to the Scream social media pages to post two pictures of the frightful franchise taking over Time Square. One shows Ghostface lurking over the city in the new subway centric poster while the other shows the trailer for the film playing for the villain’s potential next victims. As fans well know, Ghostface loves pouring salt on the wound and here he accompanied the images with a riff on the classic phrase “I heart NY," only Ghostface replaced the heart with a broken heart emoji.

Ghostface is looking to break a lot of our hearts this time around as many of the cast and crew have teased that this upcoming sequel is the most brutal film in the series to date. The Easter egg heavy teaser trailer didn’t hold its punches either as it ended with Ghostface pinning new fan-favorite character Mindy against a subway car window. It perfectly sets up that no one’s safe and, if this is just a taste of the NYC-filled tension to come, horror fans are going to be in for a real treat. New York can be scary on its own, let alone with a Ghostface or two running around. Many genre buffs have already compared this film to another infamous slasher sequel, Jason Takes Manhattan. However, while that lackluster film was false advertising up until the third act, Scream VI looks to fully embrace its new urban playground. These photos also may tease that Time Square is one of the locations in the film. Just imagining a classic Scream chase scene in that highly populated setting is simply any horror fan’s dream, so fingers crossed Ghostface will be chasing our favorite characters through the M&M Store. Literally anything can happen in this sequel as the plot is still tightly under wraps, but New York’s going to be one scary character in this film.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Scream VI will see the return of Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad (Mason Gooding), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Kirby (Hayden Penettiere) running away from Ghostface once again in the mean streets of NYC along with new cast members Jack Champion, Dermot Mulroney, Josh Segarra, and Henry Czerny all in unknown roles. Roger L. Jackson is also returning as the voice of Ghostface.

The film releases only in theaters on March 10, 2023. Until then, you can view Scream’s marketing in the city that never sleeps, along with the film’s teaser, down below.