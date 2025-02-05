There are a lot of unbelievable moments in the Scream franchise. But, that’s just par for the course in cinema, when you allow the suspension of disbelief to carry you until the credits roll. And, while we wait for an answer as to how Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger survived a gunshot to the head or how Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher got up and walked away from a TV to the dome, (Are they ghosts? Are they AI? What’s going on here?), we finally have the answer behind one of Scream VI’s most unlikely survivals. Although we were happy to see him catching a ride in an ambulance by the time the slaughter at the theater died down in the film’s third act, it seemed rather unlikely that Mason Gooding’s Chad Meeks-Martin survived his brush with Ghostface.

For a quick reminder, in the latter half of Scream VI, a plan is hatched that sees Chad (Gooding), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Sam (Melissa Barrera), Gale (Courteney Cox) and Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) head to an abandoned theater that now acts as a DIY Ghostface shrine. While there, the group is ambushed and, while attempting to save his friends, Chad is mercilessly stabbed in the gut repeatedly by not just one, but two masked killers. So, when we see him alive — albeit a little worse for the wear — at the end of the film, some fans were pretty darn confused. But fear not, as our questions have been answered by Gooding himself.

While speaking with Tommy DiDario, the host of I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, about not receiving the final bit of the script for Scream VI, Gooding shared that Chad was never meant to make it to the final credits,

“I never got the third act, cause Chad gets bloodied up in the second. They did give me the ending bit where I get wheeled out on the ambulance, but even that was a late call cause I was supposed to die, and then they changed their mind for one reason or another.”

Chad’s ‘Scream 7’ Comeback