The residents of Woodsboro know there's no escaping Ghostface. During an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, actress Melissa Barrera found out that even the crowds at TIFF won't dissuade the masked stalker. When Collider's Perri Nemiroff caught up with Barrera to discuss her role in Benjamin Millepied's Carmen, she also managed to do us fans a solid and bring up Scream 6, of which Barrera has taken up the proverbial knife alongside Jenna Ortega. When Nemiroff brought up the franchise's move to the Big Apple, the actress gave us more than slice of what's to come!

All the greatest horror franchises grow up and grow out. As their reach extends through the pop culture zeitgeist, the iconic killers take flight. Freddy Krueger headed to Hollywood, Michael Myers went live on the internet and Jason Voorhees left Camp Crystal Lake for New York City. (You know Scream 7 is going to take place in either hell or space, right?) Almost 30 years since Ghostface first plagued the student body of Woodsboro, we're following in Jason's footsteps to the big city after the killer(s) terrorized a new generation of kids. Though we don't know much about the plot and what got Sam and Tara Carpenter - played by Barrera and Ortega respectively - out of Woodsboro, Nemiroff did catch up with Barrera at TIFF to talk about Scream 6's new location.

When asked what she could tell us about "what it means to be chased by Ghostface in a big city" rather than small-town Woodsboro, Barrera was enthusiastically forthcoming with her answer:

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, "I'm not getting into that." So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

We're getting Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) vibes in I Know What You Did Last Summer. Ghostface is taking their killings public, to the streets of NYC, to show how isolating a crowd can really be. With a scale this huge there's no telling who the killer behind the mask will be this time around. This isn't the first time that a Scream film has changed locations. Scream 2 was set on a college campus, while Scream 3 was set in Hollywood.

Filming for Scream 6 wrapped early this month, and while the plot is under wraps there's been plenty of fanfare surrounding the newest addition to Wes Craven's Scream family. Though it's heartbreaking that Ghostface's original counterpart, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), won't be returning, the sixth film is bringing back fan-favorite Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), and - for reasons - we may see more of Skeet Ulrich's Billy Loomis. Returning cast members are Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. A few of the fresh faces include Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving and Liana Liberato.

Both Matt Bettinelli-Opin and Tyler Gillett return to direct the sixth film, along with the writers of Scream 5, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Kevin Williamson, writer of the original first three Scream films, serves as executive producer.

Scream 6 is eyeing a theatrical release on March 31, 2023.