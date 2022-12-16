In the week that saw the release of the trailer for Scream VI, the latest bloody installment in the self-aware slasher series, focus turned once more to a person that was not in the film, rather than those who are. The absence of Neve Campbell, whose Sidney Prescott is undoubtedly one of the most legendary 'final girls' in film history, is a sore spot for most fans of the franchise.

Campbell, who had appeared in every Scream film to date, announced that she would not be appearing in the latest film of the series - which is set in New York City for the first time - due to a dispute over payment terms. Speaking in June, Campbell issued a statement in which she said: "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on."

The latest Scream installment was helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence alongside Chad Villella, and the pair were quizzed as part of a larger article by Total Film on Campbell's future in the franchise, as well as the release of the film's trailer and release, in March.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: First ‘Scream VI’ Trailer Brings Ghostface Back to Face Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera

When asked if they were worried about continuing the franchise without Campbell, Villella said:

"I wouldn't say worried. But we are massive fans of Neve Campbell and what Sidney Prescott is in the Scream universe. Everything we did on Five was because we were fans of hers for years and years and years in the Scream legacy. So I think that 'worried' is not the right word. We played the hand that we were dealt. And we're very, very proud of the movie that we made, and the way that the entire cast bonded and came together on this new one and creating that thing and keeping that family element alive was very important to us."

Betinelli-Olpin and Gillett were quick to add, however, that there is always an opportunity for Campbell to return to the franchise, but that they enjoyed exploring the new characters at the heart of the story.

So while the franchise moves on without its star, for now, the future is open-ended both for Campbell and Sidney. Not that there aren't enough stars in the film for fans to enjoy. Melissa Barrera returns in the lead role of Sam Carpenter, alongside Jenna Ortega as her sister Tara — now an overnight megastar thanks to her role in Netflix's Wednesday — who said the script took great care to protect Campbell's legacy. “You know, it's nice because there's still a protectiveness in the script and that's something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her," said Ortega to Entertainment Tonight. "We want the best for her. She's missed and thought of."

Scream 6 will open in theaters on March 10, 2023. Check out the trailer below.