There are few Scream queens with a more modern horror draw than Jenna Ortega, and one of her more recent slasher movies has been a major streaming success. Ortega stars alongside Melissa Barrera in Scream 6, the sequel to the 2022 legacy sequel currently sitting in the #4 spot on Paramount+, just ahead of Tom Cruise's $1 billion-earning Top Gun: Maverick. Scream 6 follows the survivors of the most recent Ghostface killings in Woodsboro who leave the city behind, only to discover their troubles have a strange way of following them wherever they go. In addition to Ortega and Barrera, Scream 6 also stars Courteney Cox, Dermot Mulroney, and Samara Weaving, and the film currently sits at a 76% score from critics and a 91% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin directed Scream 6. The two also directed the 2022 legacy sequel Scream and teamed up with Barrera for another 2024 horror film, Abigail, which also stars Dan Stevens. The two have been working together as a duo since they made their directorial debut together in 2012 on a segment of V/H/S, and since then they have worked with major names such as Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Kristina Pesic on projects like Devil's Due, Southbound, and Ready or Not. James Vanderbilt wrote the script for Scream 6, and he is best known for penning the screenplay for Zodiac, which saw Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo team up with Jake Gyllenhaal for a serial killer story. He also wrote the script for both of Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies.

What Else Is Popular on Paramount+?

Ever since premiering on the platform last month, A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel in John Krasinski's horror franchise, has been at the top of the Paramount+ streaming charts. Joining Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is another Cruise sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, which saw him take on the role of the famous Tom Clancy character before passing the torch to Alan Ritchson in the Prime Video series. Mark Wahlberg stars in several Transformers movies and Shooter, which are all in the Paramount+ top 10 as well.

