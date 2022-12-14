Last January, the Scream franchise made its grand return to the big screen, and now the next installment is just months away! To help build anticipation for Scream VI, today a new teaser poster has been released, teasing the iconic Ghostface and a new location for the franchise.

Scream is easily one of the most influential horror series in American cinema. It is often credited by horror fans with bringing the slasher sub-genre back to the forefront. It did so with its loving commentary on the clichés of the horror genre with its running gag of the “rules” of surviving horror films. The series also became huge with audiences by infusing a whodunit mystery surrounding the killer. Part of the fun of every Scream movie is trying to guess who the killer (or killers) might be. The Ghostface mask worn by the many killers has since become an iconic look and hardly a Halloween goes by without seeing one.

While the exact plot of Scream VI is being kept under wraps, the new poster does give a bit of a tease. While the teaser poster may seem simple, it is enough to excite any Scream fan. It mixes the old with the new as it teases both the iconic killer and a new locale, New York City. The Ghostface mask is front and center, wielding a bloody knife, a staple of the series. But what’s new is that the killer is looking out the window of a New York City subway car. Most of the films take place in the town of Woodsboro, but now the killing has moved to the big city. An exciting change of pace. The tagline on the poster also teases how things will be different in Scream VI, saying “New York. New Rules.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Melissa Barrera Talks 'Bed Rest,' Her Work As Producer, and a Gorier 'Scream 6'

Scream VI will see Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Courteney Cox all return after surviving the last movie. It will also see Hayden Panettiere return to the franchise while Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving join.

Scream VI is directed by the duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The pair is also the directing team behind the most recent Scream film and another recent horror hit Ready or Not. They are directing off a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who also wrote the most recent Scream film. Vanderbilt also wrote Zodiac and Busick also wrote Ready or Not. Scream VI is produced by William Sherak, Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein with executive producers Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023. Check out the new teaser poster below: