It looks like Ghostface is heading to the Big Apple. That's right, the long-running Scream franchise is returning to theaters for its sixth installment, and this time the masked killer is taking a stab at city living. A new poster for the film was just released, giving us a glimpse at the new setting, along with a peak at some new and returning characters. Scream 6 will be released to theaters on March 10, 2023.

The new film will pick up where the last installment left off, with the survivors of the latest Woodsboro Massacre leaving the town behind in order to start a new life in New York City. However, their attempt at a fresh start soon takes a bloody turn, with Ghostface pursuing them through the concrete jungle.

Some familiar faces in the franchise are returning for the film, including Courteney Cox, who is reprising her iconic role of Gale Weathers, and Hayden Panettiere, who originally played Kirby Reed in Scream 4. Also returning to the franchise is Melissa Barrera, playing Sam Carpenter, Jasmin Savoy Brown in the role of Mindy Meeks-Martin, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, and Jenna Ortega who is returning to her role as Tara Carpenter. Some new members are being added to the cast as well, including Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Image via Paramount

RELATED:

Ghostface Brings Death to New York City in New ‘Scream VI’ Trailer

The new poster, released today, shows a battered and scuffed-up Ghostface mask hovering over a city scene, below it is the killer themselves, standing in the middle of the street, turning to look at the viewer, knife in hand. Flanking the Ghostface mask are Sam and Tara Carpenter, who are both returning as the film's primary protagonists. Below them are Kirby Reed and Gale Weathers, the two franchise mainstays. And cascading beneath them is a full cast of characters both old and new. At the bottom of the poster is a ragged end of Ghostface's cape and his signature weapon, a knife gleaming at the center.

As to who the newest Ghostface is, only time will tell. But one thing is certain, and that is the fact that the film is taking a bold new turn. This will be the first Scream film to not include Sidney Prescott, who was played for nearly three decades by Neve Campbell. Scream 6 will be released to theaters on March 10, 2023. Until then, you can check out the new trailer below.