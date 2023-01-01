The new year means a ton of new horror movies for fans to get excited about. This includes Scream VI which hits the mean streets of New York City in March. Ghostface isn’t wasting any time ringing in 2023 with a bloody bang as the slasher’s new poster is a chilling take on the NYC subway system. A Subway system that just so happens to have ties to the franchise’s dark past.

The poster, which was posted on Scream’s various social media pages, sees six different NYC Subway lines drawing out a Ghostface mask. Seems innocent enough, but each stop is replaced with a past franchise character. For instance, on the green line you have characters like Marianne Evens (Jada Pinkett Smith, Scream 2), Cici Cooper (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Scream 2), Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy, Scream and Scream 2) and then on the Orange line you have characters like Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere, Scream 4 and Scream VI) and Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts, Scream 4). That’s only the beginning as each line represents one of the six films in the franchise. Red is Scream, green is Scream 2, yellow is Scream 3, orange is Scream 4, blue is SCREAM (2022), and purple is Scream VI. The latter of which is cleverly under construction. Besides the upcoming New York-centric sequel, each stop on each line follows the path in which each character was supposedly killed at the hands of Ghostface. As we learned in SCREAM the only character to survive Ghostface on this map — besides its final destination, final girl Sam Carpenter — is Kirby. To many fans' delight, Panettiere is reprising the role for Scream VI.

Obviously the most iconic of these lines is Scream’s red line which follows the murder spree that started off the whole franchise with Sidney Prescott’s mom Maureen Prescott. That infamous red line goes through the opening scene with Casey Backer (Drew Barrymore) and all the way up to Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) and Billy Loomis’s (Skeet Ulrich) iconic Ghostface reveal. Every Ghostface since has modeled their killing spree after that psychotic pair. However, what these individual movies and lines have in common is that they all lead back to Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) — she’s Billy Loomis' daughter after all. Ghostface seems to have big plans for her and her friends in New York.

RELATED: New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the HolidaysScream VI, ever since its first trailer dropped in December, has had a lot of fun marketing its NYC setting. The film has even made a blood-soaked splash marketing itself in Time Square. Because of that, it’s going to be very exciting to see how this classic slasher franchise adapts to its new city aesthetic. Ghostface seems to be loving it, and they’ve taken a liking to the Subway system. The trailer, teaser poster, and now this new poster have all been centered around NYC’s most popular mode of transportation. If the Subway wasn’t scary enough, now New Yorkers have to worry about Ghostface potentially being on their ride home — on Halloween no less.

While Neve Campbell won’t be reprising her role for the first time in this latest Scream, the best thing the last film did was set up great new lovable characters for Ghostface to chase after. Sam and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) were at the center of that. Their sisterly bond was the surprisingly rich emotional hook that the aging franchise arguably needed. To add to that Barrera and Ortega’s chemistry was flawless. It’s going to be interesting to see where the franchise takes these newly reconnected sisters now that they’re being hunted once again in NYC. Sam’s killer connection seems to be an everlasting haunt. Mental health problems and seeing hallucinations of your dead murder-happy father just don’t go away by killing your ex-Ghostface boyfriend. Those types of trauma only ever make things worse before they get better.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023. There have been many theories about who's still alive in this franchise ever since Scream relaunched early last year, from Kirby making an epic return to Stu being confirmed dead. However, this celebratory new poster only puts more gas on the fire for a legacy killer or character to return for this next installment. While fans anxiously theorize and wait for Ghostface to take Manhattan, you can watch Scream IV's teaser trailer down below.