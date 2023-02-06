As the posters for the Scream franchise have previously teased us with, "it's always someone you know". But what if this time it was someone we know? That's what the latest tweet from Scream's official page has hinted at, with a video showing all the main characters in the upcoming Scream VI holding a knife and wiping it clean.

The promo featured on Scream's social media channels features cast members Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and Josh Segarra doing the iconic Ghostface knife slash. Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Henry Czerny and Samara Weaving also join the cast.

Scream VI will pick up where SCREAM previously left-off, with sisters Sam and Tara leaving their hometown of Woodsboro behind to move to New York City. They're joined by their friends, Chad and Mindy, returning from the previous film. Inevitably, Ghostface will follow them there too. Neve Campbell controversially will not be reprising her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, the definitive 1990s 'Final Girl' after a dispute over pay for the film - but hopefully that also spares the audience the anxiety of panicking that she will be killed off any time she's on screen.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Scream VI' Directors Tease "A Bolder, More Brazen Ghostface"

Speculation regarding whom the next Ghostface will be is always feverish before the release of a new Scream film, but we've never actually had a returning character who was previously hunted become the hunter. The prime candidate for this turn to villainy would be Barrera's character Sam, who was revealed in the previous installment to be the daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), the original Ghostface who haunted Woodsboro in the 1996 Scream.

Radio Silence Tease a More Aggressive Ghostface

Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, known as Radio Silence, have previously stated that Ghostface would be a "bolder and more brazen" character this time around. Following the very quick green light for the sequel following last year's immensely successful reboot, the filmmakers revealed they were able to play things out more broadly. "It really moves like it’s on rocket fuel," said Gillett. "You sit down, it starts, and the movie is just a ride. You get off two hours later, and you feel like you haven’t taken a breath."

Last year's Scream rebootquel was a great hit for Paramount, grossing nearly 6x its original budget of $24 million, and as such, Scream VI will be released on March 10, 2023.