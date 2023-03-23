[Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Scream VI.]With Scream VI, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett crafted the bloodiest sequel to the beloved slasher franchise. With so much slashing happening on screen, Scream VI even had to amp up the murder game and make three Ghostface killers work together, father Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) and his children, Quinn (Liana Liberato) and Ethan (Jack Champion). What about Mother Bailey? In an exclusive interview with Perri Nemiroff for Collider’s Ladies Night, star Liberato revealed the wild reference to Quinn and Ethan’s mother that didn’t make the final cut.

In Scream VI, Detective Bailey leads his family on a killing spree to avenge the death of Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid), 2022’s SCREAM villain. It would be an understatement to say Bailey is a bad father, but fans might also be wondering what happened to Quinn and Ethan’s mother before the bloody events of Scream VI. According to Quinn, there were once a few lines explaining how Mother Bailey was the new Ghostfaces' first victim, as the poor woman didn’t want to get along with Father Bailey’s murderous plans. As Liberato tells us:

“There was talk of mom that didn't make it in the film. I think there was a few lines of us — well not me, but Ethan sort of helping [Detective] Bailey with the death of our mother because she didn't agree with things. [Laughs] And that was cut! That was something. That line always made me giggle while we were filming because I was like, ‘That's insane. I can't believe we killed out mother.’”

Image via Paramount

Who Did Dermot Mulroney Fan-Cast For the Mom?

From what Liberato tells us, the whole Scream VI’s cast had lots of fun while shooting the slasher. In the case of the Bailey family, they even managed to create whole imaginary scenarios to justify their gruesome action in New York City. Mulroney, in particular, loved to improvise new lines and even fan-cast Nicole Kidman as Mother Bailey. In Liberato’s words:

“Dermot was so funny because I'm the only one who has red hair in the family, and so he would always say that Nicole Kidman was our mother. And he was like, ‘Oh Nicole, so tall, so beautiful.’ He’d just riff off these crazy lines. But, I mean, based on the original script I read, mom is not in the picture. Mom did not make it to the party.”

Scream VI is currently slashing box office expectations in theaters. Check out our full interview with Liberato below.