It’s the end of another month which means it's time to look ahead to the exciting film releases in March. When it comes to the horror genre, there’s no film more highly anticipated than Scream VI. The slasher sequel is taking over the streets of New York City and Ghostface is wasting no time making the Big Apple his murderous playground. The famous masked killer has been seen at all the hot spots in NYC. Time Square, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty are just some of the stops on their blood-soaked murder tour. Now the latest RealD 3D poster sees Ghostface lurking underneath New York’s skyline in a stab-happy mood.

This poster is another great addition to Scream VI’s stellar marketing campaign. The white background really pops off Ghostface’s signature black robe which also happens to take the shape of the NYC skyline. Another killer detail of the poster is that the end of Ghostface’s robe is the end of their knife with blood dripping from its tip. That’s very reminiscent of one of the posters from Scream 4 which feature Ghostface’s mask morphing into a knife. This particular poster will be free for any RealD 3D ticket holder for Scream VI starting Saturday, March 11 while supplies last. As previously reported, this will be the first Scream film to be shown in 3D.

What’s the Plot of ‘Scream VI’?

Scream VI takes place a short while after the events of Scream 2022 and once again follows sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega). They're both still dealing with the traumatic events of the last film while Tara attempts to go to College in NYC with her friends and fellow survivors Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown). However, their dark past has followed them all the way to New York and Ghostface is more brutal than ever. While a lot of the finer details of the plot are still a mystery, the sequel will also see the return of Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere). The latter of which hasn’t been seen in the franchise since Scream 4. On top of that, this new poster may imply that this Ghostface is operating underground and has connections all throughout New York. This would make sense given the look of the Ghostface shrine seen in the trailers which is essentially the horror equivalent of Batman’s Batcave.

When Does ‘Scream VI’ Release?

Scream VI releases in theaters everywhere on March 10, 2023. Horror fans are less than two weeks away. While we all anxiously wait to see Ghostface take Manhattan, you can view the new RealD 3D poster for the film down below. Tickets for Scream VI are on sale now.