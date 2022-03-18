Scream was the first major hit of the 2022 movie season. Being loved by critics and fans of the franchise alike, the film has made almost $140 million worldwide. Because of the success of the fifth installment, a sequel was quickly greenlit, and now fans finally know when they will be screaming again. According to Deadline, Scream 6 will slash its way to theaters on March 31, 2023, for Paramount and Spyglass. There is no other major film on that date yet — and, if there was, Ghostface might have scared them away.

This may seem a bit too soon, and the quick turnaround may scare some fans. However, with Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct the film along with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick back co-writing the screenplay, the series remains in good hands. On top of that, Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak are producing with Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella serving as executive producers once again.

What this brilliant creative team brought to the franchise was nothing short of masterful. It honored the legacy of the great Wes Craven beautifully while feeling energetically fresh and new all at the same time. The film was funny, bloody horrific, had razor-sharp genre commentary, and took genuine emotional risks. Until proven otherwise, it is safe to assume Scream 6 will be more of the same.

There are still no plot details yet, but that is what we have come to expect with this franchise. The secrets are always the best part of a Scream film and are as alluringly mysterious as Ghostface himself. However, a finished version of the script has been confirmed recently by franchise star Courteney Cox. The actress also confirmed that she would be returning for the sixth installment, and Cox recently received the script. She has not read it yet, but in addition to that news, Cox also said the film would start shooting around June 2022. That lines up with previous reports of the sequel filming in the summer. It is no surprise that this slasher film is on track for a 2023 release.

Now that the film has a release date, the news on this next installment should be ramping up, and hopefully, word of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott returning is right around the corner. Also, given their significant roles in the last film, Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter and Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter will most likely return as well. Especially Barrera's Sam, who turned out to be Billy Loomis' daughter. Loomis, of course, was one of the original Ghostface killers in the 1996 film. While we wait for more news, fans of this iconic horror franchise can re-watch the great fifth installment to their heart's content. It is available to stream on Paramount+ and digital now, and you can catch it on Blu-ray on April 5.

Scream 6 kills its way to theaters on March 31, 2022.

