Collider is delighted to exclusively present a new Scream VI promo featuring the best police officers in history, the squad of Comedy Central’s Reno 911! The promo uses the structure of the beloved comedy series to explore the horrible crimes of Ghostface.

In the promo, the officers from Reno 911! discuss the emergence of a new deadly serial killer who stabbed multiple victims inside a bodega. The crime directly references one of Scream VI’s Ghsotaface attacks shown in multiple trailers for the highly-anticipated sequel. The characters of Reno 911! wonder how they can catch such an elusive killer, as Ghostface can appear anytime, anywhere. Fortunately, they soon realize the murders are happening far away, in New York City, so they have nothing to worry about. However, as soon as Deputy Trudy Wiegel (Kerri Kenney-Silver) is left alone in the room, she receives a disturbing call from the killer, who asks if she likes scary movies, the most iconic line in the entire slasher franchise.

The whole promo is shot like an episode of Reno 911! a series that makes the best of the mockumentary style. The cast also doesn’t hold any punches when using the show's irreverent humor to discuss how Ghostface is a gender-fluid killer who can be either a man or a woman. As a result, this is by far the best promo Scream VI got, and it teases a unique crossover we didn’t know we needed in our lives.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Courteney Cox Reflects on Her Time as Gale Weathers Ahead of ‘Scream VI’

What’s Scream VI About?

Taking place directly after 2022’s SCREAM, Scream VI will follow the survivors of the latest Woodsboro massacre as they move to the big city, hoping to bury their traumatizing past. Unfortunately, they’ll soon meet a new kind of Ghostface, as a dangerous killer takes up the mantle to slay every survivor from previous movies. Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back as directors, while James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick write the script once more, promising to turn the sixth movie in the franchise into another box-office success.

Among the returning characters of Scream VI, we have sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) and siblings Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown). Hayden Panettiere is also coming back as Kirby Reed after the events of Scream 4. Finally, Courteney Cox will show up as Gale Weathers for the sixth time in the franchise. The newcomer cast comprises Samara Weaving, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Devyn Nekoda.

Scream VI is set to release on March 10, 2023. Check out the exclusive Reno 911! promo below.