There’s no horror movie more highly anticipated in 2023 than Scream VI. The slasher is quickly approaching its March release date and, with every day closer, it feels like there’s always a new fan theory gaining traction on the internet. Especially since the film’s trailer blew horror fans away last month. However, one thing's for certain, Scream VI will officially be the longest film in the franchise.

Thanks to Regal Cinema, and confirmed by Paramount, we now know Ghostface’s big New York City adventure will be 2 hours and 3 minutes long. For comparison, the original Scream and Scream 4 were 1 hour and 51 minutes, Scream 2 was exactly 2 hours, and Scream 3 and Scream 5 were 1 hour and 54 minutes. So this means, including credits, Scream VI is 3 minutes longer than the previous longest film in the franchise, Scream 2, and 12 minutes longer than the original Wes Craven classic. The length of the film is never a sign of quality and Scream as a series has always strayed on the longer side of the horror spectrum. However, that being said, what this runtime does tell fans is that this film’s going to be a potential epic.

How all our favorite characters come together, and who Ghostface is, remains to be seen, but Ghostface is back and deadlier than ever. This version of the iconic slasher villain isn’t messing around, and adding to their new bloodier approach is the villain’s own “Batcave”-like Ghostface shrine. This has linked all six films together with endless Easter eggs and references fit for this meta franchise. This Shrine encompasses the weighty history the film has to honor and the massive size of this Ghostface’s murder plot. All these characters, ideas, and plot lines need time to breathe. This longer runtime sets the stage for an epic and brutal slasher that’s sure to have a lot of shocking moments.

RELATED: 'Scream VI' Directors Tease "A Bolder, More Brazen Ghostface"

What We Know About ‘Scream VI’

This longer runtime feels warranted given what directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett attempt to tackle in this latest sequel. This installment will see the return of sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) in NYC shortly after the events of Scream 2022. Tara’s in college with her friends Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown). At the same time, Sam’s still dealing with her past trauma including the residual effects of Billy Loomis being her father. This sequel looks to push this aspect of Sam even further as the latest trailer had a major focus on the character’s mental health. To the point where it implies she may even be Ghostface. Along with those returning characters are franchise favorites Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere). The only surviving main character not returning for the film is Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). This will be the first film without the franchise’s “final girl”.

Scream VI is killing its way to theaters on March 10, 2023. While horror fans anxiously wait for this New York-centric slasher, you can view the latest trailer down below. You can also keep up on all Scream VI updates on the film’s official website.