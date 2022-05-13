Courteney Cox was previously confirmed as the first legacy cast member to be joining the Scream franchise's next installment. After the financial success of this year's revival simply titled SCREAM, a sequel to that film was officially announced in February. Scream 6, which is the new sequel's working title, will see directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning, as well as writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt. Just recently, it was announced that Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega will all be reprising their roles from the long-running franchise's fifth sequel in this new film. It was also announced that Hayden Panettiere, who played fan-favorite character Kirby Reed in Scream 4, will reprise her role in Scream 6.

Entertainment Tonight's Matt Cohen got a chance to speak to Cox at an FYC event, where she discussed what she knows about the upcoming slasher sequel. Cox said:

"I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one. You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything."

Scream 6's plot details are currently under wraps. Nothing has been mentioned in regard to Neve Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott in Scream 6, but it seems likely. However, anyone who saw this year's film would know it is not likely that David Arquette will return as Dewey Riley in this next installment. Scream, which was released in theaters this past January, took a stab at legacy sequels and was a success at the box office as well as with critics. 2022's Scream grossed $140 million against a $24 million budget and holds a certified fresh score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The original Scream film was released over 25 years ago and reinvigorated the horror genre in the 90s with its satirical take on slasher films.

Directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett co-created the filmmaking collective Radio Silence. Radio Silence is behind the 2019 horror hit Ready or Not, and segments of the anthology films V/H/S, Southbound, and Phobias. Gillett recently spoke to Empire about Scream 6, saying, "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations. And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point."

Scream 6 is currently set for a March 31, 2023 release date.

