The fifth Scream movie only just hit theaters, but when a team of creators finds that much success with a new installment of an iconic horror franchise, it’s impossible not to get greedy. Are we going to get another Scream sequel from Radio Silence?

At the moment, Scream 2022 rocks a 77% on the Tomatometer, it’s got an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s also made nearly $85 million at the worldwide box office on a reported $24 million production budget. That has to signal sequel potential, right? But even beyond those numbers adding up to justify more Scream, we’re also left wondering, what about Radio Silence? Will the team continue on with the franchise?

With the Scream enthusiasm sky high at the moment, it can be easy to forget that executive producer Chad Villella and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett also have a knack for delivering stellar original content. They proved just that back in their YouTube days, did so again with their standout segments in the horror anthology films V/H/S and Southbound, and then hit it especially big turning the game hide-and-seek into a wildly entertaining horror comedy with Ready or Not.

On the one hand, the Scream diehard in me doesn’t ever want to let them go and wants to see Radio Silence direct and produce new Scream installments until the end of time. But, there is some hesitation in demanding that if it comes at the expense of seeing them go on to deliver new stories, too. So, rather than continue to wrestle with the conundrum myself, I opted to pose that question to the team during our 45-minute spoiler interview for Scream 2022.

Where are their heads at now? Do they want to continue on with the Scream franchise or is the priority pivoting to something different? Here’s what Gillett said:

“I think I can say that we love both ideas and I think we want to pursue both things. We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we're working on. We know that there's been a conversation about Ready or Not. We certainly know that Guy and Jamie have amazing ideas about where Scream could go after this last one. We just want to be involved in all of it. I think once you've had an experience with people that really changes you, not only creatively, but fills your heart up and fulfills you, really, in ways that I think we all never thought we would be fulfilled, you just want to replicate that as many times as possible. And so I know we'll have a ton of really amazing stuff with Guy and Jamie and William and Paul, the Project X team. And then, yeah, I think we've got a lot of really fun, original stuff coming up as well. So I think a bit of all of it. But this was a unique challenge and I think it scratched an itch we don't know we had, and I think it'll continue to itch. So hopefully there's more.”

There’s a whole lot of good in that answer and I want it all! More Radio Silence Scream movies, another Ready or Not installment, more collaborations with Scream 2022 writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, more projects with William Sherak and Paul Neinstein of Project X. No matter what Radio Silence opts to tackle next, it sure sounds like it’ll be a win for everyone.

