Jasmin Savoy Brown has shared a pair of images from the set of Scream 6, on the popular image-led social media app BeReal. The images, which were also posted on the franchise's official Twitter account, feature Savoy Brown in the front facing image, and her co-star Hayden Panettiere reading A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas in the makeup chair across from her.

The Scream franchise was reinvigorated earlier this year with SCREAM hitting theaters as the fifth installment in the slasher series. Savoy Brown played Mindy, a resident of Woodsboro and friend to Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter, the franchise's new final girl. Mindy narrowly survived an attack from Ghostface in the new movie, and the upcoming sequel is expected to shed light on her recovery and continue the story of other survivors of the latest killing as they leave the familiar town behind to start a fresh chapter in New York City. Panettiere's fan favorite survivor Kirby Reed returns in the new sequel having also escaped Ghostface in Scream 4.

SCREAM was a hit with both fans and critics, grossing $140 million on a $24 million budget and holding a certified fresh score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Returning for Scream 6 are directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Similarly, the sequel is written by James Vanderbilt along with Guy Busick. Kevin Williamson, the creator and writer of the original franchise, also returns as an executive producer. Speaking to Collider in a previous interview Gillett revealed:

"We certainly know that Guy and Jamie have amazing ideas about where Scream could go after this last one. We just want to be involved in all of it. I think once you've had an experience with people that really changes you, not only creatively, but fills your heart up and fulfills you, really, in ways that I think we all never thought we would be fulfilled, you just want to replicate that as many times as possible."

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Scream 6' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Slasher Sequel

Along with Savoy Brown, Panettiere, and Ortega, Scream 6 sees the legacy cast returning with Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, and Mason Gooding as Mindy’s twin Chad. The movie will be the first in the franchise not to feature Scream's original final girl Neve Campbell..

Scream 6 is currently set for a March 31, 2023 release date. In the meantime, check out the new image below: