Just a day ahead of the theatrical debut of Scream VI, Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the "Scream VI Suite,", the first track from the film's original score composed by the award-winning Brian Tyler and Sven Faulconer. The track will be available as part of the film's official soundtrack, which will be released by Paramount Music and Spyglass Entertainment the same day the film makes its way to theaters on March 10, 2023.

The new 6-minute and 15-second piece combines somber and haunting strings along with hints of soft percussion and piano that start slow and builds until it becomes loud and frantic before returning to its slow introduction, this time adding voices and other sounds to build back towards a frenetic section. The progression of the song is very similar to the construction of a slasher film as the start of the film slowly builds tension until the first kill, at which point the film becomes loud and violent, before returning to that building dread but this time with a much more horrifying undertone since the audience has now seen a kill and know more are to come. Along with the release of the new track, Tyler also provided Collider with a statement about the score of the film, saying:

Continuing to score this incredible, storied franchise has been such an amazing experience. I wanted to really reflect the epic nature of this 'Scream' by pushing the envelope of both intensity and real emotion. I could not be more proud to be scoring my third film with these filmmakers and my second of this incredible franchise. I also collaborated with Sven Faulconer who was a fantastic creative partner. I can’t wait for the audiences to pack the seats in the theaters and feel the thrill of this movie!

Scream VI follows up after the event of the 2022's Scream that sees the survivors of that film, including Tara and Sam Carpenter played by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, respectively, and Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding also be returning as twins Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, moving to New York City to try and create a new life for themselves. They seem to finally be able to move on from the events of the previous film until another string of Ghostface killings starts to happen across the city.

Image via Paramount

Other series alumni returning for the new film include Courtney Cox reprising her role as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed with new faces to the series including Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), Josh Segarra (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Liana Liberato (If I Stay), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Henry Czerny, (Ready or Not) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not). Arguably the most important return is Roger L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as the masked-killer Ghostface, a role he has voiced since the original Scream film in 1996.

Scream VI Is A Bloody Good Time

While Scream VI hasn't yet released, reactions from those who have gotten early screenings of the latest outing in the slasher series have showered it with praise, calling it fun, intense, and gory with many celebrating the performances of the leading cast members and the film's ability to push the franchise into a refreshing and smart direction. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime gave the film a B+ in his review, saying that the film was able to both pay respect to the past that its predecessors had paved while also creating something all-new for the series' future, saying that the film "finds just the right combination of nostalgia and fresh blood, telling a story that manages to feel familiar in its winks at the past, but breaking with tradition in ways that are exciting and new for this series. Scream VI might be a sequel to a requel, but this franchise still finds new ways to feel original in its approach to this world."

Scream VI slashes its way into theaters on March 10 with its official soundtrack releasing the same day, you can find the new track from the film's score as well as read the official synopsis down below.