Horror fans are just weeks away from the release of Scream VI. The highly anticipated slasher sequel is in the final bloody stretch of its marketing campaign. There are so many things to get excited about and stress over with this New York City stab-a-thon. However, while you’re trying to avoid spoiler leaks and sweat over the thought of your favorite character dying, Ghostface has something for any Scream fan to salivate over. In Scream VI’s latest juicy marketing stunt, Paramount and Chain have teamed up to serve fans the “Stabby Meal”.

The meal comes with an “Extremely Medium Sized Bone Marrow ChainBurger” that comes with a half-pound bone marrow beef patty covered in American cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and Chain’s umami seasoning blend. All that’s topped with a poppy seed bun. This killer burger comes with a side of throwback fries and Woodsboro Orchard's warm apple pie. It also can’t be a Stabby Meal without toys and each box comes with four collectible pins based off Scream VI. There’s a classic bloody buck knife, subway car and the last two pins depict the stars of the film Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

In classic Scream fashion this horrifyingly fun feast is a parody of McDonald’s famous Happy Meal right down to the apple pie. If you want to get even more meta, this is a fast food chain that just so happens to be on almost every street corner in New York. Ghostface has been wasting no time leaving his deadly mark on the famous city. He’s been all over the subway, shopping in Time Square, and stalking his way through Central Park. Paramount’s latest collaboration with the popular pop-up restaurant is just the latest fine example of this slasher’s pitch perfect marketing push. Chain even made a commercial directed by Justin Slade McClain that parodies fast food commercials of the late 90s and early 2000s. Ghostface is always finding new great ways to make horror fans smile. Let’s just hope the sinister slasher villain didn’t poison the food.

Image via Chain

Ghostface Takes Manhattan

While there’s still a lot of unknowns in terms of Scream VI’s plot, we do know that this sequel takes us out of Woodsboro for the first time since Scream 3 and onto the mean streets of NYC. The film will once again follow sisters Sam (Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Ortega) with the latter sibling trying to attend college in the Big Apple after the events of Scream 2022. Twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) are also going to college with Tara. However, once Ghostface returns and the killings start again, their lives are quickly thrown into chaos once more.

Scream VI is hitting theaters on March 10, 2023. Until the latest installment potentially has the biggest opening in its franchise history, Ghostface has to make money somehow. This Stabby Meal provides the perfect income to buy all their voice changers and torture devices just in time for the film’s debut. You can grab your own Stabby Meal when Chain’s pop-up location opens in West Hollywood Friday, February 24. You can view Stabby Meal’s commercial down below. You can also visit Chain’s website here.