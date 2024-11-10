In 2022, filmmaking duo Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, known collectively as Radio Silence, dared to go where no others had dared, with the pair resurrecting the Scream franchise. It had been more than a decade since Scream VI sliced and diced its way into cinemas, with the 2015 passing of franchise helmer, Wes Craven, seeming to signal the end of an era. But with hope, conviction, and some up-and-coming names paired with legacy characters, the duo proved that the franchise had plenty more stories to tell. After the fifth installment absolutely slayed at the global box office, it was beyond obvious to Paramount that Ghostface was back, pushing the studio to greenlight a sixth film. In 2023, audiences were delighted to welcome the Core Four (Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown) back into cinemas in yet another money-making movie. Now, audiences around the world are spending their spare time streaming the title, helping it climb the Top 10 charts on Netflix and Paramount+.

According to FlixPatrol, audiences just can’t seem to get enough of the sixth installment that saw Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin return to the helm. On Netflix, Scream VI finds itself on the Top 10 chart in 20 countries, including Australia, Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras, Peru, and Venezuela. Meanwhile, on its home studio’s streamer, Paramount+, the title’s flame has been reignited in more than 10 countries, with viewers in the U.S., Mexico, France, Panama, and more tuning in for the latest chapter in the horror film series.

What Is ‘Scream VI’ About?

Leaving the fictional town of Woodsboro behind and mirroring the location change in Scream 2, the sixth installment in the franchise sees the survivors of the fifth movie set out for college. This time, they’re heading to New York City with Tara (Ortega), Chad (Gooding), and Mindy (Brown) in college while Tara’s sister Sam (Barrera) tags along for funsies. A new cast of side characters is introduced, and Courteney Cox reprises her role as Gale Weathers, with a special appearance from Hayden Panettiere, back in the saddle as Kirby Reed after having survived Ghostface’s blade in Scream 4. Of course, just because they’ve left the trauma of Woodsboro behind, that doesn’t mean that the killer is done with them yet, as a new Ghostface appears and rains down havoc on the group of friends.

Notably, the franchise's final girl, Neve Campbell, was missing in action for Scream VI due to payment discrepancies. The Craft actress will return to the role of Sidney Prescott in the upcoming seventh installment, which is set to be helmed by universe creator and frequent scribe, Kevin Williamson.

Join the fans on Paramount+ and Netflix and stream Scream VI today.

Scream VI Language English Studio Paramount Pictures Run Time 122 Minutes Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett Release Date March 10, 2023 Actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega Expand

