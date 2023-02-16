Scream VI is just weeks away from its highly anticipated release. There’s been so much build up among the Scream fan base surrounding this new blood-soaked adventure and the film’s fun marketing campaign, focused on the New York City backdrop, has only made the wait for this slasher sequel even harder. Now the latest promo for Scream VI teases this may be the last stop for some of our fan-favorite characters.

Beware of the Closing Doors Please

The 15-second promo has each main character representing a subway stop, similarly to another previously released poster. Tara (Jenna Ortega) is represented by a party emoji, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) by a book emoji, Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) by a film emoji, Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) by a police badge emoji, Chad (Mason Gooding) by a football emoji, and Sam (Melissa Barrera) by a knife emoji. What do they have in common? They’re survivors of Ghostface’s past murder plots. The iconic slasher villain is haunting them once again and not all of them will be making it out alive this time.

Scream VI picks up after the events of Scream, which saw Sam and Tara Carpenter survive Ghostface’s killing spree at Stu Macher’s former home. This time around the sisters are in NYC where Tara is attending college with fellow survivors Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin. This is when the killings start again. That’s all we know for sure about the highly secretive story, but the latest trailer let it be known that this film will feature a much different Ghostface than horror fans are used to seeing with this franchise. The Ghostface shrine has made that very clear and things like the unique New York setting have added to the fresh feeling of this particular Scream. Like the latest promo, the marketing has had a major focus on the NYC subway system and has used it as a clever way to elevate the terror surrounding all our returning characters.

While not much new is learned from the promo, it may imply the state of Tara’s character. While characters like Chad, Gale, and Mindy are all represented by their defined character traits established in past movies, Tara’s party emoji is a bit of a wild card. Could she be drowning her trauma in endless college parties? The trailers have focused on Sam’s continued mental health battles established by the last film, but Tara could be dealing with her own repressed demons in this sequel.

Ghostface is killing their way to NYC and theaters everywhere March 10, 2023. While fans anxiously wait to see who the killer or killers are, along with who will be making it out alive in this sequel, you can view the new eerie Subway promo for Scream VI down below.