It’s hard to believe that horror fans are just over a month away from the release of the highly anticipated Scream VI. The slasher takes the blood-soaked terror out of Woodsboro and onto the streets of New York City. The first full trailer—released in January—teased a much darker film than fans were used to seeing from this meta franchise. However, thanks to the Alamo Drafthouse, the new synopsis for Scream VI doubles down on this latest installment’s inner darkness and the trauma shared between sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega). Given that this is a detailed plot summary, be wary of spoilers ahead.

The synopsis reads as followed:

As the survivors of the recent attack in Woodsboro travel to New York City for college, Tara, our final girl, begins to experience manic psychological breakdowns while seeing the ghosts of past killers. Meanwhile, her sister, Sam, attempts to manipulate her by pretending to be Ghostface. But when their plan goes wrong, three new masked killers appear on the scene, leaving the question of who will survive and who will be the final victim left to be answered.

Even with the trailer being out for a couple of weeks now, there was still a lot of mystery surrounding the plot of this NYC-centric killing spree. That changes with this frankly insane synopsis. For one Tara, which the film interestingly dubs “our final girl,” is far from doing okay in the mental health department. Scream VI really looks to be exploring the lasting effects of trauma which is a fresh new angle for the film series. Trauma was a big factor in Scream: The TV Series, but for as amazing as Sidney Prescott has been, the films rarely touched on her psyche despite being the center point of five Ghostface murder plots. It looks like Sidney’s absence this time around has allowed for more risks in the storytelling department, and Sam and Tara are still fresh enough characters to do something very drastic with them.

However, the main new piece of key information every Scream fan will be keying in on is Tara “seeing the ghosts of past killers.” There’s a lot to theorize on that one sentence alone. You could take that sentence very literally with Tara seeing franchise favs like Billy (Skeet Ulrich), Stu (Matthew Lillard), Jill (Emma Roberts), or Amber (Mikey Madison). The latter of which Tara was best friends with. However, Scream has always been a franchise based in reality, and with certain elements in Scream 2022, mainly Sam seeing visions of her father Billy, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were very adamant that those were hallucinations, not ghosts.

The biggest thing implied from this synopsis is that there may be one or multiple past killers, thought to be dead, that are very much alive. This also confirms that there are three killers this time around and fans have been screaming for years that past Ghostfaces like Stu are still alive, though Williamson has denied that particular theory. However, the Ghostface shrine in the trailer only added more fuel to the fire. The other main focus for Scream VI will be Sam’s continued demons. It’s a safe bet we’ll see Ulrich back as Billy, making Sam’s life a living hell inside her head. However, the synopsis mentioning Sam “manipulating“ Tara into thinking she’s Ghostface is another fascinating piece to this slasher’s puzzle. From the way it’s written, it appears that Sam is doing that as a way to get Tara over her fears caused by the events of the fifth movie. Tara’s trying to enjoy college life, like Sidney in Scream 2, but the real Ghostface is never too far behind in this killer franchise.

Scream VI is stabbing its way to NYC and theaters everywhere on March 10, 2023. Judging by this new synopsis this latest film’s going to be the craziest and darkest entry in the franchise to date. While horror fans anxiously wait for March, you can view the trailer for Scream VI down below.