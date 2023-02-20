There’s no horror film more highly anticipated in 2023 than Scream VI. Fans are about two weeks away from Ghostface’s first killer adventure in the Big Apple. The film’s New York City location has been the major focus of the sixth installment’s marketing campaign which has seen the popular slasher villain in Time Square, the subway, Central Park, and even terrorizing the NYC skyline. Now Paramount has announced "Scream VI: The Experience" which lets you walk through the mean streets of New York while in the presence of Ghostface’s most iconic props.

The Ghostface Shrine

This new experience will be “a free 15–20-minute immersive walk through the city that never sleeps where you can get up close and personal with the new and legendary props from the iconic horror franchise. Maybe you'll even get a call from Ghostface.” The event will take place in Santa Monica, California at 1231 3rd Street Promenade. The best part is this experience will be free of charge—reservations have already filled up, but don't worry, there will be a standby line for walk-ins.

While it's a bit strange that this exhibit is not in New York itself, this is another fun way to get horror fans' anticipation levels for Scream even higher. Also, from the sounds of it, this will most likely mirror the Ghostface Shrine seen in the Scream VI trailers. This new Ghostface has evidence from all the previous killings. They have things like Tatum's bloody sweater from the original Scream, Mrs. Loomis’ suit from Scream 2, and the bloody knife that Sam (Melissa Barrera) used to kill Richie in Scream 2022. This new version of the famous killer even has all the previous Ghostface robes from past films. They’re a horror collector's worst nightmare.

New York, New Rules

Scream VI will take Ghostface’s killing spree out of the not-so-quiet town of Woodsboro for the first time since Scream 3. While that film took the series’ comical meta-commentary to new heights with a story in Hollywood, Scream VI looks to be going in the complete opposite direction. New York looks to provide the darkest setting of the franchise which is reflected in the plot this time around. The film picks up a short time after the events of Scream 2022. Sam and her younger sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) are in NYC as Tara is off to college with fellow survivors Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown). This is when Ghostface returns to bring back up repressed trauma, especially for Sam who's still dealing with the fact that Billy Loomis is her father. This is the first Ghostface that doesn’t care about Sidney Prescott. While their endgame remains a mystery, this Ghostface looks to exploit Sam and Tara’s dark past in whatever twisted way possible.

When Does Scream VI Come to Theaters?

Scream VI hits NYC and theaters everywhere on March 10, 2023. While we wait for Ghostface’s blood-soaked return, you can check out further details on Scream VI: The Experience. The thrilling event will cover two weekends beginning with Saturday, February 25 from 2 PM to 9 PM and Sunday, February 26 from 11 AM to 9 PM before finishing up on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5 from 11 AM to 9 PM. Check out the trailer for Scream VI down below: