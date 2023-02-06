It’s hard to believe that we’re a month out from Scream VI’s release. Anticipation for the slasher sequel couldn’t be any higher as horror fans get closer and closer to Ghostface’s New York City debut. Now, as we enter the final stretch of the film’s killer marketing campaign, Paramount has announced that tickets for Scream VI are going on sale this Wednesday, February 8.

Roger L. Jackson’s Ghostface let their rabid fanbase know the bloody good news on the various Scream social media accounts. There was no new footage to go along with the announcement, but even Jenna Ortega’s Tara’s getting in on the fun daring her own passionate fanbase to buy tickets screaming and swearing in excitement. Obviously, that’s directed at Ghostface in the film and just another moment that teases this is going to be the most intense, heart-pounding, film of this iconic franchise. Tara’s new look and vibe also feel very reminiscent of the series' original final girl Sidney Prescott played by Neve Campbell. Given that this is the first Scream to not feature the character, Ortega looks to fill those horrifyingly big shoes.

Scream’s Journey to the Big Apple

Ghostface has been to college, Hollywood, and of course the quiet town of Woodsboro. While those settings have all provided horror fans with a lot of great memories, there’s just something extra exciting about the sixth installment’s NYC setting. The marketing has particularly had a lot of fun playing around in the city that never sleeps with the posters and trailers seeing Ghostface having a grand old creepy time in Time Square, Central Park, and the subway. You have to have thick skin to make it in the big city which Ghostface definitely has as they’ve been giving horror fans gleeful nightmares for over 25 years.

While the specifics of the plot still remain as mysterious as the person under the famous white mask, Scream VI sees the return of Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter trying to move on from the events of Scream 2022. Tara’s going to college with fellow Woodsboro survivors Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown). Sam’s watching over them while still trying to come to terms with her past trauma which started when she found out one of the original Ghostface killers Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) was her father.

Again, from the trailers, this looks to be the most kill-happy and brutal Ghostface to date. Be emotionally prepared for some of our fan-favorite characters like Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) to be on the somber chopping block this time around. The film will also feature fresh Scream faces like Samara Weaving, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Tony Revolori, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, and Thomas Cadrot.

See Ghostface in 3D

Scream VI will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023, and it will be the first film in the franchise to be shown in 3D. While horror fans anxiously wait for March to come, you can view the new ticket teaser down below.