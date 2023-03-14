A secret Tim Robinson cameo in the sixth installment of hit slasher movie franchise Scream has been revealed. With Scream VI out in theaters, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (aka Radio Silence) shared several minor details about the slasher film, and Robinson's cameo in the film made it on the list.

Secrets about the plot were kept from the cast and public during the making of Scream VI, but now that the movie has premiered, the cat is out of the bag. The Scream VI team is revealing details that were kept tightly under wraps, secrets like how the identity of Ghostface was kept from the cast. In a chat with Collider, Radio Silence revealed that some cast members didn’t get the third act of the script until it was the right time.

In the spirit of sharing more Scream VI details, Radio Silence revealed the secret behind Robinson’s cameo in the movie in another interview with The Wrap. According to the directors, Robinson had a vocal cameo in the slasher film. Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed Robinson’s appearance, revealing that he played Quinn’s (Liana Liberato) off-camera boyfriend and his voice is heard in a scene at the beginning speaking to Quinn when Sam (Melissa Barrera) comes back to the apartment she shares with her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Quinn who is their new roommate.

'Scream VI' Continues Cameo Tradition

The sixth installment of the slasher movie is sprinkled with cameos that fans of the slasher movie will appreciate. Scream VI paid homage to previous installments by including a shrine to the former Ghostfaces and Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, a legacy character. Scream (2022) also included vocal cameos from past cast members like Henry Winkler, Jamie Kennedy, Drew Barrymore, Adam Brody and Matthew Lillard.

Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Roger L. Jackson, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Courtney Cox, alongside Ortega, Liberato, Barrera and cameos Panettiere and Robinson who voiced Ugly Sonic in Disney+’s Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Since Scream VI's debut in theaters on March 10, the movie has been doing well at the box office, execeeding expectations. Scream 6 impressively grossed $44.5 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office and an additional $22.6 million from 53 overseas markets, debuting to $67.1 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

