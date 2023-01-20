It was just a year ago that the Scream franchise was reborn with the fifth entry, the simply titled Scream. Taking over from original creator, the late great Wes Craven, who directed the first four films, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence crafted a new take that was both familiar yet different. Their spin was a success, as the fifth Scream grossed $140 million worldwide, leading to a sixth film from the duo being quickly greenlit.

That doesn’t mean that everything has been great. Franchise star Neve Campbell, who had appeared in every film, backed out of the latest film after a contract dispute. Still, Courteney Cox was on board (we’re still not ready to talk about David Arquette), as were many members of the cast from the 2022 Scream, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, along with new additions Samara Weaving and Dermot Mulroney, plus the long hoped for return of Hayden Panettiere, whose character, Kirby, was left for dead in Scream 4.

With directors who successfully honored Craven’s legacy and a stellar cast to make up for Campbell’s departure, the next step was to up the ante with a plot that moved the characters into a new setting. This time, Ghostface is moving to Manhattan, Jason Voorhees style. The film’s official synopsis says, “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” An earlier teaser trailer showed the survivors of Scream (2022) on a subway where someone clad in the iconic Ghostface costume watches them. A full trailer has now been released, showing fans of the twenty-seven-year-old slasher franchise what we’re in for next.

Scream 6 Puts Ghostface And His Victims In A New Setting

After an establishing shot of the beautiful New York City skyline, sisters Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) run into a convenience store in a panic. They approach a worker behind the counter for help, but Ghostface quickly enters, his mask worn and cracked, dispatching of a customer with a knife to the gut. Why does the mask look so old though? Could it possibly be Stu and Billy’s mask from the original?

When the convenience store worker pulls out a shotgun, he gets a knife to the shoulder for his troubles, before having the gun used against him. Armed with the gun, Ghostface stalks the sisters through the now abandoned store as they hide behind racks. It’s a surreal shot, as Ghostface has always used a knife and never a gun except for in the reveal scenes.

From that, we move to another stellar New York City shot, then a voiceover of Sam saying, “There’s a darkness inside of me. It followed me here, and it’s gonna keep coming for us.” As she speaks, we get quick cuts of Sam speaking to a therapist, then her bloody hands holding the cracked Ghostface mask, the killer approaching a door where his victims wait inside, and finally, a returning Kirby, who is now a cop, admitting to everyone that, “We share a certain history.”

A painted mural on a brick wall of Ghostface with his famous line of “What’s your favorite scary movie?” underneath shows how far his legend has spread. “This isn’t like any other Ghostface,” Kirby says.

Scream 6 Looks To Have Many Callbacks To Other Films In The Franchise

What looks like almost the full cast then discovers an old theater filled with Ghostface memorabilia. There’s the bloodied shirts of victims, Billy’s (Skeet Ulrich) bloody shirt, the TV that was dropped on Stu’s (Matthew Lillard) head. On the stage, nine Ghostface robes are wrapped around mannequins, representing the nine killers from the franchise. One even has a nameplate below it that says BILLY. Gale (Courteney Cox) calls it “a shrine.” This shot gives credence to the theories some have that this entry will involve a cult that worships the crimes of Ghostface. Tara says they need to lure Ghostface in and execute him.

Cut to poor Gale Weathers getting yet another call in her life from Ghostface, with Roger L. Jackson back as the infamous voice. She’s annoyed, letting him know that so many have done this and it never works out. “There’s never been one like me, Gale” he says as someone is attacked behind her and thrown through a glass partition. There stands Ghostface, who charges at Gale as his voiceover tells us, “I’m something different?” What could that possibly imply?

A confident Gale talks trash and shoots through a door she thinks Ghostface is hiding behind. He bursts out and charges at her as the clip cuts away. Neve Campbell’s Sidney is out. David Arquette’s Dewey is dead. Gale Weathers is the last legacy character remaining. Is it her time to be killed off?

In the next shot, some of the cast are trying to escape from one apartment window several floors up to the next over a ladder. Ghostface catches up and we know someone is falling from that ladder. Then we see a bloody Sam pointing a gun at someone and telling them, “You want me, so let’s finish this?”

As the end of horror trailers love to do, we then get several dizzying quick cuts. Tara running. Bloody knife. Dead body in a bathtub. Tara, with a strange, almost angry smile on her face, hanging from someone’s arm, ready to plummet to her death if she’s dropped. Characters on phones. A very quick glimpse of Samara Weaving. Someone, perhaps Sam, falling from the theater balcony.

The end takes us back to the teaser trailer, with the characters in a subway at what looks like Halloween. Many people inside are dressed up. There’s Freddy and Jason and The Babadook, a werewolf, a zombie, and Pinhead. And several people dressed up as Ghostface. Are they revelers or a gang of killers? One charges. At least one person behind a mask is bad news.

The Scream 6 Trailer Reveals Too Much Of The Plot

As so many trailers do anymore, it reveals too much, but it could also be a misdirection, showing us things out of order, or in another common trailer trope, giving us images that won’t be in the final product.

Still, it’s a bloody fantastic trailer that looks to set the franchise on a different path, filled with Easter eggs and leaving the viewer with many questions. Will Stu return? Is it a cult? Is the killer obsessed with true crime as so many people are now? Will the killer or killers live through the finale for the first time and make it to the next sequel? All of those questions will be answered on March 10th.