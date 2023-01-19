Ghostface is deadlier than ever in the new trailer for Scream VI. The highly-anticipated slasher sequel will take the iconic killer to New York City as they hunt down the latest Woodsboro survivors, played by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

Last year, SCREAM showed how to properly do a legacy horror sequel by bringing the late Wes Craven’s slasher franchise back to theaters. More than a decade after Craven’s Scream 4, SCREAM updates the metalinguistic approach of the franchise to discuss the toxicity of horror fandom in the era of “elevated horror.” At the center of the story were sisters Sam (Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Ortega), who had a personal history with one of the first Ghostface, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). Sam and Tara barely survive the attack of the new Ghostface killers, which pushes them to leave Woodsboro behind.

As the new trailer explains, Sam, Tara, and siblings Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) moved away to New York City, hoping to find anonymity amidst the crowds. The group is deeply scarred after their near-deadly encounter with Ghostface, but they seem ready to move on with their lives. Unfortunately for them, the big city is also the perfect place for a new killer – or killers – to hide.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: ‘Scream VI’: Kevin Williamson Has Empire-High Praise for the New York SequelWhat makes Scream such an excellent slasher franchise is that every movie is self-aware of horror cliches and constantly plays with fans' expectations. Every entry in the franchise also introduces a group of people who can be both new victims or killers. Additionally, the series is known for revealing the people closest to the protagonists are behind the gruesome crimes. The new trailer does a great job of amping the paranoia by introducing the sequel’s main cast and underlining how everyone is a potential suspect. Best to start our bets.

Who Is Part of Scream VI?

Scream VI brings back Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, a Scream 4 survivor, and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, an investigative reporter who shows up in every franchise installment. Sadly, eternal final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is not part of Scream VI. New cast members for Scream 6 include Samara Weaving, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Devyn Nekoda.

Scream VI brings back the same team of SCREAM, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning as directors. James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick are co-writing the screenplay again, which means Scream VI could be another success for the franchise.

Scream VI is set to release on March 10, 2023. Check out the new trailer below: