With just under three months until Scream VI (the entry's brand-new title, Collider can exclusively confirm) premieres, fans are counting down the days until we hit the streets of New York City with Ghostface. We’ve been keeping an eye on the casting announcements, the gory details, and celebrating the return of beloved characters (as well as mourning Neve Campbell’s step down). Finally, we can rejoice, for the very first Scream VI teaser trailer drops tomorrow December 14, and we know how you can see it on the big screen.

It’s been less than a year since Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Opin and Tyler Gillett’s (Ready or Not) fifth film in the franchise, a turn-around we haven’t seen since 1997’s Scream 2, and it’s ramping up the excitement in the horror community. All through 2022, fans have scoured the internet for plot lines, characters, and tidbits to tide us over until March, but the real meat lies in that first trailer. On December 14, Paramount is unleashing the first teaser trailer for Scream VI, and for those of you eager to see the new Ghostface/s towering over you as the horror is meant to be felt, consider checking out Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. We hear the teaser trailer is about a minute-long.

Ahead of the period piece dramedy, the Scream VI teaser will play along with the other previews. This will be fans’ first chance to hopefully catch a glimpse of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby (returning for the first time since Scream 4!), and see where the last movie left our new heroines, Sam and Tara Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. There's no doubt you'll be seeing who the next Ghostface is, too.

Image via Paramount

What we know, at this point, is that aside from our new Scream queens, the only survivors from Scream 5’s shocking reboot are Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding as the niece and nephew of the original film’s horror buff, Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), and Courtney Cox’s Gale Weathers, of course. We also know that this entry will take place not in Woodsboro, but in New York City, and from previous interviews with the cast, that this entry will be much bloodier, which does not bode well for the newcomers.

Speaking of new faces, a couple of exciting names have been added to the franchise’s roster of possible victims or killers. Joining the previously-mentioned cast members are Dermot Mulroney as an NYC police officer, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1’s Henry Czerny, Jack Champion (Avatar 2: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Trust), Tony Revolori (Willow series), and Samara Weaving who reunites with the directors after working together on Ready or Not.

Grab your tickets for Babylon to see Scream VI’s teaser trailer in theaters, and find out who Ghostface is on March 31, 2023. For more, check out our interview with Scream 5's David Arquette and Jack Quaid below: