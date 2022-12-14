The first trailer for Scream VI is here, teasing the return of Ghostface as the killer hunts down Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera’s final girls. The sequel will again star Ortega and Barrera as sisters who are tormented by Ghostface, with the next killing spree taking place in New York City.

The trailer takes sisters Sam (Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Ortega) to New York City. After the latest massacre in Woodsboro, the sisters want to build a new life far away from Woodboro, and the Big Apple seems like the perfect place to escape the gossip of small towns. In SCREAM, the fifth chapter of the franchise, we find out Sam is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), one of the original Ghostface killers. That made her a target for disgruntled fans of “Stab,” a fictional franchise inspired by the Woodboro murders. So, moving to New York City gives Sam a new chance at anonymity.

Unfortunately for Sam and Tara, their identities won’t remain a secret for long, as they soon find themselves involved with another Ghostface copycat. Someone is trying to finish the job, and taking down the sisters is at the top of the new killer’s list. The trailer also introduced the cast of Scream VI, formed of both familiar faces and newcomers. As always, everyone is simultaneously a suspect and a victim in Scream 6, and fans can already start guessing who’s behind the killings this time.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Melissa Barrera Talks 'Bed Rest,' Her Work As Producer, and a Gorier 'Scream 6'

Scream VI sees the return of Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, respectively, twin siblings who survived Ghostface in SCREAM and nephew/niece of legacy character Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy). Scream VI also brings back Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, a Scream 4 survivor, and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, an investigative reporter who shows up in every franchise installment. Unfortunately, eternal final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is not part of Scream VI, and her absence still leaves a bad taste in fans’ mouths.

New cast members for Scream 6 include Samara Weaving, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Devyn Nekoda.

Who’s Behind Scream VI?

The latest SCREAM installment was helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. SCREAM was a huge box office success, with a sequel confirmed while the movie was still in theaters. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, two parts of the collective known as Radio Silence, are back to direct the upcoming sequel, with James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick once again co-writing the screenplay. The sequel is produced by Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak. The third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, is executive producing alongside creator Kevin Williamson and Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre.

Scream VI is set to release on March 10, 2023. Check out the new trailer below.