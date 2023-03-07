The week has finally come and the countdown for Scream VI is almost over. After just one year of waiting, which was much better than the eleven years between the fourth and fifth installments, audiences will see what directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin have up their sleeves for their follow-up feature. While we’ve covered an extensive amount of promo material, a new teaser shared by Bloody Disgusting is giving us a better look at some of those spine-tingling scenes.

The film has been heavily pushing the idea that the killer we’ll meet in Scream VI will be unlike any other Ghostface we’ve seen before. One of the big reveals was the killer’s inner sanctum and shrine to the slashers of yesteryear. Getting an up-close-and-personal look in the latest teaser, we follow our leading characters Tara (Jenna Ortega), Sam (Melissa Barerra), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) into the pit of memorabilia. The ultimate fanboy (or girl), pausing the teaser reveals that this Ghostface has a complete shrine to the past killers along with a red suit that looks an awful lot like Gale Weathers’ (Courteney Cox) red blazer from the franchise’s original 1996 film or last year’s reboot.

One of the most on-display clips from previous trailers and teasers, the latest look also gives us another peek at the unsettling subway scene. In it, our lead characters are riding the rails in a crowded car with an array of people rocking some scary makeup and Ghostface masks. While any New Yorker knows this could very easily be just another Monday, the group of Scream (2022) survivors is obviously thrown into a state of panic. The final seconds of the teaser reveals that whoever’s behind the mask is getting a little too close for comfort with Mindy before the clip cuts to black to reveal the film’s release information.

Image via Paramount

The Big Apple Adds a Terrifying New Layer to the Franchise

Coming back with a vengeance, the latest installment in the Wes Craven-originated horror saga will pick up with the survivors of last year’s Woodsboro slayings. The friend group has moved to New York City, and, while both Scream 2 and Scream 3 saw the main characters leaving the quiet town behind for Ohio and Los Angeles, respectively, the sheer grandiosity of the Big Apple will add a new layer of terror to Scream VI. Along with Ortega, Barerra, Brown, and Gooding, we’ll also spot the return of Cox’s Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed who has now been confirmed to have survived the blade of Ghostface in Scream 4. New-to-the-franchise names will include Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Dermot Mulroney, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Tony Revolori, and Devyn Nekoda.

Chills, thrills, and probably some nostalgia will return to the screen when Scream VI slashes into theaters everywhere this Friday, March 10. Check out the newest teaser below.