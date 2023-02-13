Horror fans are just less than a month away from the release of the hotly anticipated Scream VI. The latest installment has been having a lot of fun with its marketing campaign thus far, with the central location New York City being one of the film’s killer appeals. Ghostface is turning the famous city’s streets blood-red, but there’s one particular survivor looking to put an end to the slasher’s reign of terror. That would be Kirby Reed, played once again by Hayden Panettiere. Up until this point, the sixth installment’s plot has been kept pretty close to Ghostface’s bulletproof vest, including Kirby’s role. However, the latest TV spot for Scream VI teases a bit more of the fan-favorite character’s quest in the film.

While the new 30-second TV Spot mostly contains the college dorm and convenience store footage we have seen before, the teaser opens with new dialogue of Kirby telling Detective Bailey, played by Dermot Mulroney, that she’s been investigating Ghostface attacks. This then cuts to a new scene of Bailey questioning Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) if there’s anyone who wants to “target” them. Tara eerily replies, “Not anyone who's still alive." There’s also an interesting shot of a distressed Tara looking like she’s driving a knife into someone off-screen.

Ghostface Takes Manhattan

While there’s so much we still don’t know about the plot of Scream VI, the film will take place after the events of SCREAM and sees Sam and Tara, along with fellow survivors Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), in NYC. The latter three characters are trying to go to college when the new Ghostface killings start up again. This is how they get tangled up with Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) once again and Kirby for the first time.

We haven’t seen Kirby since the end of Scream 4 where she was left for dead by that film’s Ghostface. However, thanks to a well-placed Easter egg, fans were excited to learn that Kirby did indeed survive that near fatal attack. It has been 11 years since the events of Scream 4 and so much can change in a person’s life in that timeframe, especially for someone like Kirby who survived such a traumatic event. It makes sense that Kirby would be obsessed with Ghostface and actively hunting them, given her love for horror movies. Also, the way Kirby says she’s investigating Ghostface makes it sound like there have been more killings even before the start of this newest film.

All the Ghostface killings up to this point have been tied to Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, but since this is the first film without the franchise’s “final girl”, Ghostface needs a new angle. The latest trailer unveiled the Ghostface shrine, which means there may be a Ghostface cult brewing on the streets of New York. That’s something that was infamously left on the cutting room floor in an early draft of Scream 3. Whatever the case may be, it’s just great to see that Kirby will have an active role to play in Ghostface’s latest deadly plan.

Scream VI premieres in theaters everywhere on March 10, 2023. While horror fans anxiously wait for Kirby’s return and Ghostface’s bloody NYC adventure, you can view the new TV spot down below.