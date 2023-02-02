We’ve been receiving a lot of back-and-forth news about what to expect from the upcoming Scream VI. After Alamo Drafthouse’s latest synopsis reveal was debunked, there’s been a bit of confusion when it comes to how the film will play out. And, while the incorrect plot description promised an even more psychologically-driven horror film, directors Tyler Gillet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are promising audiences that they’ll still get “a bolder, more brazen Ghostface,” than ever before.

During an interview with GamesRadar, the filmmaking duo revealed that they had already mapped out where they would see the revamped story go should last year’s Scream be a success. As we now know, the feature killed at the box office, which quickly greenlit the now soon-to-be-released follow-up. Because they were able to see things from a broader perspective, Gillett said the team was able to mold Scream VI to “confidently be what it is.”

Like the films that have come before it, Scream VI will take off “like it’s on rocket fuel” from the opening scene to the closing credits. “You sit down, it starts, and the movie is just a ride,” Gillett says, adding that when audiences stand up from their seats two hours later, they can expect to feel, “like you haven’t taken a breath.”

New-ish comers to the Scream game, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett picked up the torch from the late Wes Craven and took off running with 2022’s Scream. Blending the old with the new, the team successfully brought back fans of the long-running franchise while drawing in a new-to-the-fold following. Bettinelli-Olpin says that the same is true for the latest slasher flick with the team setting out to “make this really different, while still having all the stuff you love.”

Scream VI will pick up following the events of the last movie with sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) leaving Woodsboro behind for New York City. There, they’ll be joined by the familiar faces of Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) where they’ll collide with another Ghostface(s). While Neve Campbell won’t be back to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox is returning as Gale Weathers with Hayden Panettiere stepping into her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed. Dermot Mulroney and Samara Weaving will also be joining the cast.

While the original crew left Woodsboro twice before for Ohio in Scream 2 and Los Angeles in Scream 3, the backdrop of the Big Apple will prove to be a chaotic killing ground for the next Ghostface. Scream VI slices and dices its way into theaters on March 10. You can check out the trailer below.