The stakes have never been higher for Ghostface victims than on Scream VI, which is by far the bloodiest installment in the beloved slasher franchise. Ghostface is relentless in the new movie and even the characters who manage to get out alive will be left scarred for life. Set approximately one year after 2022’s Scream, Scream VI follows the latest Woodsboro survivors after they move to New York City and try to turn a new page. Soon, sisters Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and siblings Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) become targets for a new Ghostface, who leaves a trail of blood, guts, and bodies in their wake. There’s a lot of stabbings and brutal murders in Scream VI. So, now that the movie is finally available in theaters, let’s discuss the fate of all the main characters.

Died: Laura Crane

As soon as we see Samara Weaving’s Laura Crane sitting in a bar, we know she’s going to die. Every Scream movie starts with a death, and Scream VI is no different. Laura Crane is a college professor from the cinema department specializing in slashers who sets a date in a bar with a stranger she met online. While trying to help her date to find the right place for them to meet, Laura is lured to a dark alley where she’s stabbed multiple times by a young man wearing a Ghostface costume. It’s a sad ending for Laura, but her death is soon avenged when the killer himself becomes a victim of another Ghostface.

Died: Jason Carvey

For the first time in the franchise, the opening scene shows a killer being unmasked and murdered immediately. In Scream VI, Tony Revolori plays the part of Jason Carvey, a cinema student who’s a massive fan of the Stab film franchise. Jason and his flatmate Greg are planning to start a new Ghostface massacre, and for a moment it looks like Scream VI will be about these two characters. However, when he gets home to tell Greg how he murdered Laura, a teacher who gave him a bad grade, Jason becomes a victim of the movie’s actual villain. Jason is murdered after finding the dismembered body of Greg inside the fridge, making the two wannabe Ghostfaces the first official victims of the new killers.

Died: Dr. Stone

The new Ghostfaces want to take out everyone who gets close to Sam Carpenter, which is why they target her psychologist, Henry Czerny’s Dr. Stone. Dr. Stone is attacked in his office, getting his head bashed against the door multiple times before being stabbed to death. After Ghostface takes the doctor down, the killer steals Sam’s medical file.

Died: Anika Kayoko

One of the new suspects introduced in Scream VI is Devyn Nekoda’s Anika, Mindy’s new girlfriend. Anika meets her end when Ghostface attacks the Woodsboro survivors in Sam and Tara’s apartment. To escape the killer, Mindy, Sam, and Anika must cross a ladder turned into a makeshift bridge between two apartments. Unfortunately for Anika, after being stabbed in the belly, she hasn’t the strength to hold tight while Ghostface shakes the ladder. So, while Mindy and Sam cross safely to Josh Segarra’s Danny, Anika falls to her death in a heartbreaking scene.

Lived: Gale Weathers

When trying to set a trap for Ghostface, the Woodsboro survivors ditch Courtney Cox’s Gale Weathers. Sam and Tara have not forgiven the reporter for betraying their trust and publishing a new book about the 2022’s Scream events. The book is being used to feed the online conspiracies that claim Sam was the mastermind behind the massacre, which the survivors think is the reason for the new attacks. Ghostface anticipates the trap, and instead of following the survivors, they decide to visit Gale. After killing the reporter's new boyfriend, Ghostface gets locked in a gruesome battle for survival. Gale manages to defend herself as she can and delays the killer long enough for Sam and Tara to get to her flat. The reporter is stabbed multiple times and ends up at the hospital in critical condition. Even so, by the time the credits roll, we know Gale will survive yet another encounter with Ghostface.

Lived: Sam Carpenter

Even though she’s beaten and stabbed multiple times, Sam can still walk by herself at the end of Scream VI, which is more than some of her friends can do. Besides surviving the events of Scream VI, during the final battle against the three Ghostface killers, Sam also embraces her family legacy and accepts she has some killing instincts like her father, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). She knows now that she won’t become a deranged serial killer, but she’s ready to do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Lived: Tara Carpenter

Tara learns a few tricks from her sister during the final battle of Scream VI, turning her teenage fury against the Ghostface killer. While she’s also in pretty bad shape when the movie ends, there’s no doubt she’ll make a full recovery.

Lived: Kirby Reed

Scream VI saw the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed, a Scream 4 survivor who became an FBI agent to stop other Ghostface-like villains all over the country. Since 2022 Scream’s events, Kirby has been living through a mental breakdown that leads her to take a leave from the FBI. She still comes to New York to stop the new killers, a decision that doesn’t come without its costs. During the final combat, Kirby is shot, stabbed in the belly, and sustains more damage when Sam pulls the knife stuck in her flesh to use it against Ghostface. Despite all that, Kirby survives, even though she’ll have many more scars to show around.

Lived: Mindy Meeks-Martin

When the survivors decide to face Ghostface on Halloween evening, the group is split on the subway. Mindy and Jack Champion’s Ethan end up alone in a wagon, and since Mindy doesn’t trust the newcomer, she tries to get some distance. That’s how Ghostface manages to sneak in, hidden among costumed people, stabbing Mindy in the belly. As soon as he realizes what has happened, Ethan calls for help and Mindy manages to go to a hospital. Her wound looks terrible, but she survives it and still has the energy to meet her brother at Ghostface’s shrine after the final showdown.

Lived: Chad Meeks-Martin

Chad and Tara keep flirting for the entire duration of Scream VI but never manage to get together. They share their first kiss in Ghostface’s shrine moments before the killer attacks them. Chad tries to fight off the masked killer until a second Ghostface joins the party. The two killers stab Chad multiple times, and it looks like he died tragically. However, just before the credits roll, we see paramedics taking Chad to an ambulance. So, he’ll honor his name and keep living on.

Died: Ethan Bailey

One of the Ghostface killers of Scream VI is Ethan, the brother of Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid). Richie was one of the Ghostfaces of 2022’s Scream, stabbed to death by Sam 22 times. In Scream VI, Richie’s whole family joins forces to avenge his death, so we have three killers acting together for the first time in the franchise. Ethan is the first killer to apparently die in the final showdown. Still, since every Scream movie needs a final jumpscare, Ethan gets up and attacks Sam and Tara once more when we all think the fight is over. He’s quickly dispatched by Tara, who makes sure he’s really dead the second time.

Died (twice!): Quinn Bailey

Liana Liberato’s Quinn is Tara and Sam’s new flatmate, who seems to die when Ghostface breaks into their apartment. Quinn is stabbed to death moments after her unnamed lover meets a gruesome fate in the bathroom. Quinn’s tragic death is reversed during the final act when we discover she’s Richie’s sister and has been working with Ethan to terrorize the Woodsboro survivors. In the heat of the battle, Sam shoots Quinn in the forehead, making sure she’s dead for real the second time.

Died: Detective Bailey

While Dermot Mulroney’s Detective Bailey poses as a savior, he’s the root of all evil. That’s because Bailey is the father of Richie, Ethan, and Quinn. He surely knows how to raise a killer, as his three children turn out to be psychopaths. During the final act of Scream VI, Bailey wants Sam to put on Billy Loomis’ mask, so he can kill her, avenge Richie’s murder, and prove to the whole world how the woman inherited her father’s murderer genes. After exchanging many shots and knife wounds, Sam gives Bailey what he wants, donning her father's costume and scaring the detective with a bizarre phone call. Sam finally sneaks behind Bailey and stabs him multiple times. Then, she makes a speech about how she’s not a killer like her father, but after crossing gazes with Tara, Sam decides to finish the detective anyway. As Sam puts it, she won’t become a psychopath, but she’s ready to do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Lived: Danny Brackett

Danny is a handsome man who lives across the hallway from Sam and Tara who becomes the older sister’s lover. Since he’s somewhat of a stranger, Sam asks him to stay behind during the final confrontation with Ghostface. Danny is such a good guy that he understands her lack of trust instead of being offended. So, Danny decides to help if he can, convincing the police to go to Ghostface’s shrine. Danny arrives after the fight, but his backup is crucial to get the survivors the medical help they need. And fortunately for Danny, since he escaped the final fight, he’s the only main character left without a scratch by the time the credits roll.

