The town of Woodsboro simply cannot get the break it deserves. But who's complaining? And now, the sixth installment in the Scream slasher series, inspired by the original Wes Craven picture, has already concluded production. The film crew announced the completion of Scream 6 filming via their official Instagram account, thanking producer, Ron Lynch, for selecting the Blackmore Productions set as the film's shooting location.

The upcoming film, tentatively titled Scream 6 won't remain in Woodsboro for long as the remaining survivors of the Ghostface killings will leave the town behind in exchange for a new life in the Big Apple. However, their relocation for a "fresh chapter" appears to not go well for them as Ghostface continues to conduct a killing spree, coming to New York to track the four survivors.

Scream alum Courtney Cox—who played Gale Weathers in various Scream films —has also previously revealed through her official Instagram account that she has finished filming for the sequel, teasing fans with a question, "Does this B***H ever get tired?" But even though Cox is returning — much to fans delight — Neve Campbell sadly announced that she would not be returning as the infamous final girl, Sidney Prescott, saying that the offer presented to her "did not equate to the value" she has brought to the Scream franchise.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the Scream 5 cast will reprise their roles in the new film, including Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Melissa Barrera (Keep Breathing), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), and Mason Gooding (Fall). The forthcoming slasher movie also boasts a star-studded cast addition, with the recently announced Samara Weaving, Liana Liberato, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Devyn Nekoda, and Dermot Mulroney joining the cast.

Scream 5 was a fan and critic favorite, earning $140 million on a $24 million budget with a Rotten Tomatoes certified fresh score of 76 percent. The success of the popular horror franchise further proves that even though Craven is no longer among us to keep us delighted with his horror flicks, his works are far from dead.

Scream 6 is expected to terrify audiences on March 31, 2023. But while you wait to scream your lungs out, check out the trailer for Scream 5 below.