After starring in the best movie of the year, Madame Web’s Celeste O’Connor has woven their way into a new family courtesy of Spyglass Media Group’s Scream 7. The performer is just the latest name in an ever-growing call sheet that’s set to see Neve Campbell rejoin the franchise as final girl, Sidney Prescott, in the slasher flick that’s due out in 2026. As of right now, details surrounding O’Connor’s character haven’t been released, which only further piques our intrigue as Isabel May (1883), who was announced to be joining the cast just a little over one week ago, was immediately introduced as the daughter of Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. Whoever O’Connor is playing, we can’t wait to see what their new character brings to the cast of familiar and fresh faces.

It’s been a busy few years for O’Connor, who rose to prominence thanks to their role in Amazon’s 2019 Tayarisha Poe-helmed feature, Selah and the Spades. In 2021, they helped resurrect another beloved film franchise with their appearance as Lucky Domingo in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a role that the entertainer reprised in this year’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. So, already O’Connor’s addition to Scream 7 is looking promising, as they have experience with entering a previously established film series and bringing their A-game. As mentioned, 2024 also saw O’Connor join the powerhouse quartet in the most perfect movie that’s ever been made — yes, we mean Madame Web — in which they researched spiders in the Amazon alongside Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced.

What We Know About ‘Scream 7’

Close

As for Scream 7, much of the film is being kept under wraps, which fully tracks. The production team has always kept things rather tight-lipped, a practice that has gotten all the more serious over the nearly three decades since the first title slashed its way into cinemas. There’s a decent chance that Courteney Cox will reprise her role as Gale Weathers and even more likely that Patrick Dempsey will return to the fold for the first time since 2000’s Scream 3 as Detective Mark Kincaid, who we know to be married to Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. With the overhauling following the firing of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega’s decision to step back, it’s unclear how they’ll handle the younger cast, but the addition of O’Connor and May shows that a plan is taking shape. After coming up with the original idea for the franchise, Kevin Williamson will finally stand behind the camera as the project’s director, with Guy Busick penning the script.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Scream 7 and check out the movie that started it all now on Max.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Kevin Patrick Walls , David Booth , Carla Hatley , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Budget $14 Million Studio(s) Woods Entertainment Distributor(s) Dimension Films Sequel(s) Scream 2 , Scream 3 , Scream 4 , Scream , Scream 6 Franchise(s) Scream Where To Stream Paramount Plus Expand

