The true final woman will be making her return to Scream 7, as Variety reports that Courteney Cox will be back in action as the one, the only Ms. Gale Weathers. The Friends alum has played the role of the cutthroat journalist since the first movie slashed its way onto screens back in 1996 and is the only cast member to be in all seven movies, making her a true final girl. The exciting news comes following Cox’s reports in late September that she hadn’t yet been approached for the upcoming film. Thankfully, the Scream gods (Kevin Williamson) have smiled upon us and granted us the pleasure of seeing a new haircut and power suit in the highly-anticipated film.

Together, Cox and her co-star Neve Campbell will really show these newbies what being part of the Scream family is all about. The last time the duo was together for a movie was in 2022’s Scream, which reinvigorated the film series following the death of original helmer, Wes Craven. Campbell sat out on Scream VI after payment discrepancies, but she’s back in the saddle and Ghostface better watch out because Sidney (Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Cox) make quite the ass-kicking machine.

'Scream 7's Killer Call Sheet

Close

The cast list for Scream 7 is growing by leaps and bounds with every day that passes. While the only two legacy characters so far cast in the production are Campbell and Cox, Scream and Scream VI star, Mason Gooding was recently revealed to be reprising his role as Chad Meeks-Martin. Audiences will also spot True Blood alum Anna Camp, and a slew of youngsters with Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web), Isabel May (1883), Asa Germann (Gen V), Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family), and prepared to face off against Ghostface — or perhaps don the mask themselves. With Cox and Campbell on board, we’re waiting patiently for Patrick Dempsey to get in the game as Detective Mark Kincaid who we first met back in Scream 3. In 2022’s Scream, it was revealed that Sidney and Mark tied the knot and started a family and we know that May will be appearing as Sidney’s daughter so the stars are aligning.

Having been with the franchise since its very beginning, Cox will be a celebrated addition to the upcoming film, with audiences excited to see where the story takes her. Scream 7 is set for a cinematic release on February 27, 2026. Get caught up on the last movie with Scream VI now streaming on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Scream 7 Release Date February 27, 2026 Director Kevin Williamson Cast Neve Campbell Main Genre Horror Character(s) Gale Weathers , Sidney Prescott , Ghostface Voice , Kirby Reed , Uncredited Writers Guy Busick , James Vanderbuilt Producers Cathy Konrad , Gary Barber , Marianne Maddalena , Peter Oillataguerre , William Sherak , Chad Villella , Matt Bettinelli-Olpin , Tyler Gillett , Ron Lynch Studio Paramount Pictures Franchise Scream YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZF5_gH4gfA Studio(s) Spyglass Media Group Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Streaming Scream 3 , Scream 4 , Scream , Scream 6 Scream , Scream 2 Expand

