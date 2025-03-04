Scream 7 screenwriter, Guy Busick, and director, Kevin Williamson, are truly out here playing god, as Deadline revealed that David Arquette has officially signed on to reprise his character, Dewey Riley. For those who will remember, Arquette’s beloved police officer was sliced and diced thanks to Oscar-winner Mikey Madison’s Amber Freeman back in 2022’s Scream. Well, now he’s back, along with fellow deceased franchise favorites, Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger and Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher. We don’t fully understand how far off the rails this movie is going, but we love the unhinged energy of it all.

Arquette’s Deputy Dewey Riley is as legacy as they get, holding onto his life for the first four Scream movies alongside Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. The character went through some deeply heavy losses throughout the franchise, after first grieving the murder of his sister, Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan), in 1996’s Scream. From there, he fell in and out of love with Gale Weathers, with the pair tying the knot only to grow apart and never truly fix things prior to his own murder in the franchise’s fifth film. Throughout it all, Dewey remained a fan-favorite thanks to his boyish charm that became a rugged mess of handsome by the time his final turn in the universe came and went.

As mentioned, Arquette’s Dewey will join the previously killed-off characters played by Lillard and Foley in the upcoming seventh feature, alongside other returning members such as Campbell, Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. New names joining the ranks include Joel McHale (Community), Isabel May (1883), Mark Consuelos (Riverdale), Asa Germann (Gen V), Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web), Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family) and more.

Okay, But What Is Going On?