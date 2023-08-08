Few horror franchises, let alone film franchises in general, can claim to have the illustrious track record that the Scream films have. That fact is even more impressive, given that the original movie from 1996 was intended as a satire of the slasher sub-genre. In satirizing traditional tropes in Slashers, legendary horror filmmaker, Wes Craven crafted a film that successfully mocked cliches while also being a legitimately great horror film.

That trend continues in the sequels, which is the place where even the most self-aware horror franchises tend to stumble. Scream 2 repeatedly references cash-grab sequels, Scream 3 tackles the dangers of franchising, and Scream 4 asks if long-running franchises can endure over time. The only real misstep the franchise has ever faced is Scream: The TV Series, but we'll pretend that never happened.

Fans of the long-running series were apprehensive when a fifth screen film was announced, mainly because Wes Craven had unfortunately passed on by that point. Those fears proved unwarranted as the Scream requel from 2022 breathed new life into the series while also honoring its cultural significance. Scream VI also faced some flack when it was announced that franchise star Neve Campbell would not be reprising protagonist Sidney Prescott following a pay dispute with the studio. Campbell's absence was a shame, but Scream VI was still a remarkable sixth installment that slayed at the box office.

Now, the franchise is set to return again with Scream 7, with a new filmmaker at the helm. To learn more about the next Ghostface killing spree and its cast, director, plot, and more, here is everything we know about Scream 7.

When is Scream 7 Coming Out?

Scream 7 was initially expected to release sometime in 2024, continuing the annual release schedule set up by Scream 2022 and Scream VI. A 2024 release is still possible, but production is off to a bit of a delayed start. Not only was there the unexpected departure of Radio Silence as the directors but filming likely won't be able to start until the ongoing SAF-AFTRA and WGA strikes are officially resolved.

Where Can You Watch Scream 7?

Odds are Ghostface will want to play their usual horror movie trivia games on the big screen, especially given the almost unprecedented box office success of Scream VI. The sixth installment miraculously became the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise with $108 million, becoming the first and only entry to surpass the box office record of $103 million that the original film holds. Given how financially successful the latest film was, it seems almost unthinkable that Paramount would not release Scream 7 in theaters.

Speaking of Paramount, a streaming release after the practically guaranteed theatrical run is more than probable. Scream 7 will almost definitely join the other six entries on Paramount+ eventually.

Is There a Trailer for Scream 7?

At the time of this writing, Scream 7 is still a fairly long way from starting filming. Due to that, it will be quite a while before we get a look at Ghostface's next hunting ground.

Who Stars in Scream 7?

Scream is also one of those rare horror franchises where its protagonists are just as prevalent as the regular masked killers. Many of them are expected to return for Scream 7, starting with In the Heights star Melissa Barrera as the new main final girl Sam Carpenter - the daughter of original Ghostface killer Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). Also expected to return is Wednesday breakout Jenna Ortega as Sam's half-sister Tara Carpenter. Thankfully the lovable Meeks-Martin twins narrowly survived being stabbed in Scream VI, so we'll hopefully see Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown and Booksmart's Mason Gooding return as Mindy and Chad, respectively.

The new generation of Scream films also loves playing with the idea of legacy characters, some of which might also come back. First is Friends star Courtney Cox as the voracious reporter Gale Weathers, who has had a key role in every Scream film since the original. Scream VI also reintroduced Heroes star Hayden Panettiere as Kirby - a fan-favorite victim from Scream 4 who went from high school student to protective Ghostface hunter. Skeet Ulrich also reprised his role as Billy Loomis via hallucinations from Sam, and we could also see him return. Then there's Roger Jackson's likely return, who has provided the iconic modulated voice of Ghostface since 1996.

There are also two other individuals whose returns are a bit more of a stretch, but still fairly probable. The big omission from Scream VI was Neve Campbell as series protagonist Sidney Prescott. Though Gale says that Sidney deserves a happy ending, the real reason Campbell didn't appear in the film was because of a pay dispute with Paramount. Hopefully, that gets resolved before the new film, and fans can reunite with the iconic final girl. Secondly, the character fans have wanted to see return is Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher - Billy Loomis' deranged accomplice from the first film. Though his death seemed definitive in the 1996 original, a dialogue exchange between Kirby and Mindy in Scream VI implies that Stu may not be as dead as previously thought.

Where did Scream VI Leave Off?

Ever since Sidney Prescott's friends and family were murdered by Billy Loomis and Stu Macher, the intellectual virus that is the Ghostface killer has infected her entire life. It's also affected everyone even remotely connected to her, namely Sam Carpenter since she is the illegitimate child of Billy Loomis. Sam's friends and family became new targets in Scream 2022 thanks to her seemingly trustworthy boyfriend, Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid). Richie, along with his real girlfriend Amber (Mikey Madison), hoped to inspire a new "non-woke" installment of the in-universe "Stab" franchise by killing relatives of Scream's prior characters and then pin those murders on the daughter of Billy Loomis. Thankfully, with the help of Sidney and Gale, Sam is able to take down the two killers.

One year later, the events of Scream VI transpire, where Sam, her college-bound sister Tara, and her friends Mindy and Chad, have escaped the seemingly cursed town of Woodsborough and moved to New York City. Their peace is short-lived, as yet another Ghostface is stalking them and their colleagues. This time, the killer (or killers) has amassed a collection of artifacts from the previous Scream movies, including every mask the past killers used. With the assistance of Kirby, Sam and her friends eventually discover that there are three killers this time. The masterminds this time are NYPD Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), Sam's roommate Quinn Bailey (Liana Liberato), and shy college student Ethan Landry (Jack Champion). Those are the names they used, but they eventually reveal that they are the father, sister, and brother of Richie Kirsch, and they all want revenge on Sam for killing their deranged family member.

Once again, Sam is able to outwit and out-stab the three killers. A victory to be sure, but the more she has to face these psychopaths, the closer Sam gets to becoming just like her villainous father.

Who is Making Scream 7?

For reasons that are unclear, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (better known as Radio Silence) will not be returning to direct Scream 7. The departure of the Ready or Not directors must have been foreseen by Paramount, as it was announced that Christopher Landon would be taking over directing duties the very same day. Best known for the Happy Death Day duology and Freaky, Landon is well-versed in horror satire and is a solid choice for the role.

The rest of the crew for Scream 7 has not yet been revealed.

Where Can You Watch the Previous Scream Movies Before Scream 7?

Every single installment of the Scream franchise is available to watch on Paramount+, making the streaming service your one-stop shop for all things Ghostface.