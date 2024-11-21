The next installment of the Scream franchise will focus on the Prescotts and a new family member has just been named. Isabel May, best known for her role as Elsa Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883 and 1923 will play the daughter of Neve Campbell’s character, Sidney Prescott. May’s casting means Sidney will be a mother to a grown-up as her last appearance in the franchise in Scream (2022) saw her as a new mom to an infant.

A certified scream queen, Campbell has been a staple of the franchise since its 1996 debut. After several films, the original last girl is still standing. She skipped the 2023 film which starred Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega focusing on their sibling characters. A contractual dispute was set to have been the reason behind her absence in the last film, however, following the controversial exits of Ortega and Barrera, Campbell looks to have renegotiated a favorable deal with the franchise placing her back under Ghostface’s killer radar.

Though not confirmed just yet, Patrick Dempsey who played Sidney’s husband Mark Kincaid in recent films could be returning to reprise his role, rounding out the central family for the next horror story. Speaking about his possible casting Dempsey recently said; “There has been a conversation about it. I haven’t seen anything yet. So, we’ll see what happens.” The cast could even get much bigger with whispers that Courtney Cox could also return in the next installment as Gale Weathers, however, as Cox recently shared “I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7.”

What Else Do We Know About ‘Scream 7’?

Image via Paramount+

Updates regarding Scream 7 have been scarce but Campbel promises the plot which was what actually got her to sign up for a return will live up to fan expectations. The story is being penned by a familiar name, Guy Busick who is behind the scripts for Scream (2022) and Scream IV. The next installment will be directed by Kevin Williamson who wrote the script for several Scream films including the original movie directed by Wes Craven as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4. So far, Campbell and May are the only names confirmed for the cast. The likelihood of the next film featuring recently introduced characters played by Jasmin Savoy-Brown and Mason Gooding is also uncertain following the exit of their colleagues.

Isabel May got her first claim to fame as high school student Katie Cooper, one-half of the titular characters in the sitcom Alexa & Katie. She briefly recurred in Young Sheldon before landing her role in the Yellowstone prequels. On the film side, she appeared in the action thriller, Run Hide Fight and the rom-com I Want You Back. She was slated to star opposite KJ Apa in the DC Extended Universe's Wonder Twins, a project that was later abandoned due to budget cuts. Scream 7 will mark her first major blockbuster film.

Scream 7 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Feb. 27, 2026. Stay tuned for more.