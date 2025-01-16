Another member of the core four’s fate has been decided as Jasmin Savoy Brown will officially be returning to Scream 7 to reprise her role as Mindy Meeks-Martin, a part that she played during the last two films, all according to Variety. Brown’s deal comes following the reveal that Mason Gooding, who plays her character's twin brother, would be returning to reprise his role as Chad Meeks-Martin. The duo join the previously announced Neve Campbell, who will jump back into the role of Sidney Prescott after sitting out the sixth film, with a slew of new cast members joining the ensemble. Included in the lineup of newbies is Asa Germann (Gen V), Celeste O'Connor (Madame Web), Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family), Isabel May (1883), and most recently, Joel McHale (It's a Wonderful Knife).

As for what lies ahead for Brown’s character, all bets are off with the production team blending the old with the new for the upcoming installment. Mindy was one of a handful of fresh faces who were introduced back in 2022’s Scream after the franchise had gone on an 11-year hiatus, largely due to the passing of original director Wes Craven. Brown’s return has been up in the air since the end of 2023, when the two new leading actresses, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, were revealed to no longer be part of the project. Since then, Scream 7’s home studio of Spyglass Media has been circling the wagons, looking for a potential direction to move in. While it isn’t abundantly clear how the plot will play out, it’s clear enough that Brown is part of the movement pushing forward to keep Scream alive.

Mindy Meeks-Martin is introduced to audiences in the Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin-helmed Scream as the daughter of Martha Meeks (Heather Matarazzo) and the niece of the late Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), who was a central character in the first one and a half films before meeting Ghostface’s blade in the sequel. She’s the twin sister of Mason Gooding’s Chad Meeks-Martin and is close friends with Ortega’s Tara Carpenter and Barrera’s Sam Carpenter. Like her beloved uncle, Mindy is a horror movie buff, who puts her skills to the test to guess the killer before their unmasking.

What Else Has Jasmin Savoy Brown Been Up To?

While she was waiting to receive the call from Spyglass Media, Brown has primarily been busy working alongside the incredibly talented cast of Showtime’s Yellowjackets. The third season of the beloved series is set for arrival in February, with Yellowjackets fans counting down the days until February 14.

Scream 7 premieres in theaters on February 27, 2026. In the meantime, head over to Paramount+ to stream Scream VI.

