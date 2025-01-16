Somewhere in cinema heaven, Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) is pissed. Why, you ask? Because another funny guy solidified the deal and got the girl, with Deadline exclusively announcing that silly dude Joel McHale will appear as the husband of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott in Scream 7. Yes, please take a moment to clutch your pearls and practice your breathing exercises - we know we are over here at Collider. But save some space for more shock because it’s about to get weirder. If you (like literally everyone else) thought that Patrick Dempsey would be returning to the seventh installment to reprise his role as Detective Mark Kincaid from the third film, you’d be on the right track but dead wrong. In 2022, it was teased that Sidney’s husband’s name was “Mark”, leading the fandom to believe that Sidney had found love in a hopeless place by the time the credits rolled on the 2000 Wes Craven-helmed film. This is where things get extra strange because McHale’s character is - in fact - named Mark, but Mark Evans, not Kincaid.

Before we completely lose faith in the seventh installment, we’re going to take a minute to remember that it’s being helmed by franchise creator, Kevin Williamson, who penned the first film based on the horrific slayings of the very much real psychopath, Danny Rollin, aka the Gainesville Ripper. In Williamson we trust - or so we thought, because honestly, the shock, horror, and betrayal we’re feeling right now has us sunken into our emotions about missing our sweet McDreamy. Further details surrounding McHale’s character aren’t immediately available, but that’s okay because we can’t stress just how much time we’ll need to come around to the idea. It’s really giving “you’re not my dad!” energy.

Who Else Stars in 'Scream 7'?

Speaking of dads, we can now presume that McHale’s Mark Evans is the father of Isabel May’s character who was revealed to be the daughter of Campbell’s final woman - although we’re really gonna need a paternity test on this one. Filling out the ensemble cast of familiar and new faces who are now filming the latest installment in Atlanta, Georgia is a lineup that includes Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Celeste O’Connor, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rchner and Asa Germann.

As we gather our composure and mourn the loss of Mark Kincaid and Sidney Prescott’s not-so eternal love, our thoughts go out to Dempsey, who, just a few months ago expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of a comeback. And so we say to the dreamiest detective to ever detect: goodbye, goodbye, goodbye - you were bigger than the whole sky.

Stay tuned to Collider for more (hopefully less upsetting) updates about Scream 7. The previous two Scream films are streaming now on Paramount+.

Scream 7 Release Date February 27, 2026 Director Kevin Williamson Cast Neve Campbell , Courteney Cox , Mason Gooding , Asa Germann Writers Kevin Williamson , Guy Busick , James Vanderbilt Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures

