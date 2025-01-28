Another Mark has joined the cast of Scream 7 — but it’s still not the Mark we want. Just a little over a week since it was revealed that Joel McHale (Community) would be stepping into the role of Sidney Prescott’s (Neve Campbell) husband, Mark Evans, Deadline reveals that Riverdale’s Mark Consuelos will also add his name to the movie’s unending call sheet — seriously, this thing is longer than a CVS receipt. Of course, the Mark we’re all still hoping for is Patrick Dempsey’s Detective Mark Kincaid, but the world is a cruel place and we’ll eventually just forget that he existed at all. As of right now, no details surrounding Consuelos’ character have been revealed, but he’s certainly the latest left-field addition that has shocked the fandom in recent weeks.

Right now, the Kevin Williamson-helmed movie truly feels to be a little bit all over the place, but maybe that’s the point. Regardless, we still trust the man who took a story about a real life serial killer and turned it into one of the greatest campy horror franchises in history to give us something familiar but fresh in the seventh installment. Joining McHale and Consuelos as newbies to the latest movie from Spyglass and Paramount pictures is a lineup that includes Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Asa Germann (Gen V), Anna Camp (True Blood), Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family), Sam Rechner (The Fabelmans) and Isabel May (1883). While most of the new characters’ details are under wraps, we know that May will appear as Sidney Prescott’s daughter, who we presume is also the daughter of McHale’s Mark Evans.

As for the team of OGs, who we are eternally grateful for, Campbell will be joined by Courteney Cox who reprises her role as newswoman and journalist, Gale Weathers. While we don’t know where Scream 7 will find the sarcastic and success-driven reporter, we sure hope her hairstyle is something to write home about. Filling out the returning cast are Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown who will appear as Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, respectively. The pair previously originated the roles of the twin characters in Scream and Scream VI.

When Will ‘Scream 7’ Slash Into Theaters?

Image via Miramax

Fans can expect plenty more casting updates, as Scream 7 isn’t set for a theatrical release for well over a year on February 27, 2026. Filming picked up earlier this month, with Williamson taking to his social media accounts to share the good news. With this in mind, we can expect to start seeing some set photos and other updates roll out over the next few weeks, although, when it comes to casting, if it isn’t Dempsey or Hayden Panettiere, we’re okay to take a break.

