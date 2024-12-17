Another familiar face will join Neve Campbell in Scream 7, as Variety reveals that Mason Gooding is set to reprise his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in the upcoming film. Gooding joins an ever-growing call sheet that has recently added a slew of new-to-the-franchise faces. News of the Love, Victor alums big return comes following the additions of names including Asa Germann (Gen V), McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters franchise), Celeste O'Connor (Madame Web), and Isabel May (1883), with the latter set to appear as Sidney's (Campbell) daughter. While we may not know who the other newbies are going to play, it's a relief knowing that Gooding will be back as Chad after his brush with death in 2023's Scream VI. Now, we just hope that his on-screen sister, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, will announce her return soon.

Gooding’s run with the slasher series began back in 2022’s Scream, which would resurrect the movies first helmed by Wes Craven. Following Craven’s death in 2015, the story of Woodsboro went with him until directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin brought it back to screens with a (mostly) new set of faces. Gooding was included in that lineup as Chad Meeks-Martin, the son of Heather Matarazzo’s Martha Meeks and the nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks, who met a gruesome end in Scream 2. Throughout the last two films, Chad was a key player and one of the founding members of “The Core Four,” the group of survivors who made it out of Woodsboro following the 2022 killings.

Gooding’s character had a will-they-won’t-they budding relationship with Jenna Ortega’s Tara Carpenter, which we’re sad we’ll never get to see pan out as Ortega stepped down from Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts. Filling out the rest of the core four were Chad’s twin sister, Mindy Meeks-Martin (Savoy Brown), and Tara’s half-sister, Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera). Before news broke that Campbell and Williamson would take a stab at Scream 7, Gooding expressed his belief that the franchise would be back no matter what if the fans wanted it, a set of comments that now appear to have teased that the actor knew more than he was letting on.

What Else Does Mason Gooding Have on the Way?

Outside the Scream universe, Gooding has been hard at work with Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney on the actor, writer, and filmmaker’s disaster comedy flick, Y2K. Gooding fills out a call sheet that also includes Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Jaeden Martell (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). The A24-backed project celebrated its world premiere at this year’s SXSW, and was released in a limited capacity earlier this month. The actor has also held roles in titles including Booksmart and Fall as well as small-screen projects such as Love, Victor and Everything's Gonna Be Okay.

Scream 7 has not set a release window at this time.

