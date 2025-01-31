A previous Ghostface Killer will return for Scream 7 (and it is who you think). Yes, that's right. Matthew Lillard is officially coming back to the Scream franchise. Lillard has been cast in the upcoming Scream 7 finally confirming rumours that have followed his character for thirty years, as per Deadline. The actor, who played the unhinged Stu Macher in Wes Craven’s 1996 classic, is set to rejoin Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in the upcoming sequel, but there’s just one big question: How in the f- is he still alive? Last we saw Stu, he was attempting to murder Sidney Prescott before she dropped a TV on his head, seemingly putting an end to his horror-loving rampage. But in the world of Scream, death is always up for debate.

Lillard hasn't offered any clues as to how he's returning: his Instagram post didn't give anything away, besides making a reference to one of his character's final lines in the movie as he sat there, bleeding to death. Now, fans have long speculated that Stu never actually died, even though he was stabbed repeatedly and had a giant TV fall on his face. Although Scream VI did see Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) tease that Stu may have survived his iconic encounter with Sidney at the end of the first film.

Some theories suggest he survived his apparent demise, while others think he could appear in flashbacks or hallucinations — following today's earlier casting of Scott Foley, who also played a very dead killer in a previous movie, we think this could be the play. Regardless of how they do it, it's the moment thousands of fans have been hoping for, even if it's a demented moment that should make very little sense.

Who Else is in 'Scream 7'?

Lillard, Foley, Campbell and Cox will be part of a large and sprawling ensemble, which includes Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, reprising their roles from the legacy sequels, alongside newcomers Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, and Mark Consuelos, many of whom will surely be taunted mercilessly on the phone and then cut into ribbons like a Christmas decoration.

Now, our next question is where is Liev Schreiber and what do we have to do to get our own Cotton Weary spin-off please? And when do we get Hayden Panettiere's Kirby hosting her own show? We are not asking for much here, Spyglass, so please ensure our demands are met. Oh, and Melissa Barrera, we know you're out there, too.

Scream 7 is set to slash into cinemas on February 27, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.