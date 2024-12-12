Ghostface is about to torment a Ghostbuster, as Mckenna Grace has become the latest big name to join the upcoming Scream 7 (the title for which is surely destined to change, particularly since this feels like a new chapter for the series). After battling ghosts in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Grace is now going to be haunted by something that can't be disposed of with a proton pack, as the next chapter in the meta-horror franchise is set to slash its way into theaters worldwide on February 27, 2026.

Grace joins an already stacked cast that includes the legendary Neve Campbell reprising her role as Sidney Prescott, alongside newcomers Isabel May (1883), Celeste O’Connor (one of Grace's co-stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Asa Germann (Wednesday). The film, directed by original Scream creator Kevin Williamson and written by Guy Busick, is aiming to both breathe new life into the franchise, and also buy some goodwill from fans after the rather distasteful way that Melissa Barrera and, subsequently, Jenna Ortega left following two films.

The series has been a horror staple since 1996 and, while plot details are understandably under wraps for now, is aiming to mesh the legacy - in the shape of Campbell's Final Girl, Sidney Prescott - with the new. The Scream franchise is coming off the massive success of Scream VI, which slashed its way to a franchise-high domestic gross of over $108 million in March 2023. The meta-horror series, known for blending self-aware humour and knowing winks at the audience with brutal kills, some of which verge on the comical, has now amassed a staggering $900 million in worldwide box office receipts and it's fairly certain that Scream 7 will take it into the billion dollar horror realm.

What is Mckenna Grace Known For?

Image via Sony

It's the latest big role for Grace, who has made quite a name for herself already in her short career. She received her big break in the heartwarming drama Gifted, in which she appeared alongside Chris Evans, and appeared as younger versions of the main characters in both I, Tonya and Captain Marvel. She will next appear in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You, starring opposite Allison Williams, with Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) directing.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on the future of the Scream franchise, and remember, we'll be right back...