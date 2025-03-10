This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's been far too long since we had a casting announcement for Scream 7, so Deadline helpfully gave us two more this evening with the news that Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro joining the highly anticipated horror sequel. Randolph’s casting in Scream 7 comes as she rides a career high, thanks to her breakout role in Paramount+’s hit series Landman. The show, which stars Billy Bob Thornton, has quickly put Randolph on Hollywood’s radar, marking a major turning point in her career. In Landman, she plays the daughter of Thornton’s character, a wild and free spirited teenage girl.

While Randolph has previously been seen in Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 (another Yellowstone prequel), Scream 7 will be her first major feature film since Landman premiered. Randolph joins a franchise that has grossed more than $908 million worldwide across six films. Paramount is once again releasing the seventh installment, which hits theaters on February 27, 2026. This time around, Scream creator Kevin Williamson is stepping into the director’s chair, with Guy Busick—who co-wrote Scream (2022) and Scream VI—writing the script. James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein are producing through Project X Entertainment.

Randolph isn’t the only new addition to Scream 7, though. Jimmy Tatro, best known for his comedic work in The Real Bros of Simi Valley and Home Economics, is also joining the cast. Tatro recently stole scenes in Searchlight’s Theater Camp (which he also executive produced) and can also now be seen alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in Amazon Studios’ comedy You’re Cordially Invited.

Who Else Is In 'Scream 7'?