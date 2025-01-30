If you thought Scream 7 didn't make a lick of sense before, wait until you get a load of this casting news. Scott Foley has signed onto the seventh outing for Ghostface and his merry band, becoming the latest former cast member to reprise their role (presumably). There's just one distinct difference to this one. Foley's character, film director Roman Bridger — who also happened to be the half-brother of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott — is dead. Very, very dead. Oh, and he was also the killer in the movie. The only killer. What is going on?

Deadline exclusively broke the news regarding Foley's casting and speculated how he could return — is it a long lost twin? Better not be. Flashback? Maybe, but wouldn't make a lot of sense. Faked his own death? Well, good luck faking a bullet to the head after being stabbed in the heart, unless David Arquette's Dewey was in on it the whole time. Even this article is starting to not make sense.

Foley joins the previously announced Campbell and Courteney Cox, the two remaining from the very first movie almost 30 years ago, as well as Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, reprising their roles from the legacy sequels, alongside newcomers Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, and Mark Consuelos. 90% of those people are getting knifed, we are quite sure of it.

How Successful Are the 'Scream' Movies?

Close

With the release of Scream 7, the franchise is basically assured to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. The returns for the films have been remarkably consistent all the way through. The original, released in December 1996, grossed $173 million worldwide, while one year later, Scream 2 grossed $172 million worldwide. In 2000, Scream 3 — featuring the deceased Mr Bridger, as noted above — grossed $162 million.

Scream 4 was the outlier here, only grossing around $97 million as its meta storyline came slightly too early for audiences, and put the franchise on the back burner for a decade, but 2022's Scream roared back, earning $139 million off a $24 million budget, and the sequel the following year became the highest grossing since Scream 2 with $169 million worldwide.

Scream 7 could go either way. If they come up with a sharp idea, word of mouth could take it far. If not... well, maybe we won't be right back. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.