The Big Picture Christopher Landon expresses gratitude to Scream fans for welcoming him as the new director, promising to honor the Scream legacy.

Landon's filmography, including movies like Happy Death Day and Freaky, demonstrates his ability to blend horror and comedy, making him well-suited for Scream 7.

The plot details of Scream 7 are still unknown..

After months of waiting for Scream 7 news, it was officially announced that Christopher Landon would be taking over directing duties from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Radio Silence). That has understandably excited a lot of horror fans, especially those who are fans of Landon’s past spooky efforts. Now the seasoned genre director and screenwriter has broken his silence on the news in a heartwarming thank-you message.

Landon wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon, “Just a big, heart-felt thanks to all the Scream fans for welcoming me into the fold. Horror has been my passion all my life.” The Freaky director would go on to say, “I promise to do Wes, Tyler Gillett, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin proud. And of course, a massive shout out to my friend and hero Kevin Williamson. LET’S GO!!!!” While it’s a bit bittersweet that Radio Silence couldn’t return for the seventh installment, likely due to their commitment to their mysterious Universal monster movie, there’s no better person to take on the Scream legacy next than Landon. His filmography is practically a love letter to Scream. Horror comedies like Happy Death Day and Freaky are two of the best in our modern era. There are so many echos and references to Scream and Ghostface jam-packed throughout those movies.

Also, like Wes Craven and Radio Silence before him, Landon knows how to effortlessly blend blood-soaked horror with hilarious comedy. Whether it’s writing and directing throughout the extremely popular Paranormal Activity franchise or something more balanced like the family-centric horror dramedy We Have a Ghost, Landon’s filmography is vast and full of horrific life. That’s why it’s so wonderful to hear his excitement for Scream 7. Landon’s a fan just like the rest of us, and he knows how much this slasher franchise means to people. This isn’t a task he’s going to take lightly.

What Will Scream 7 Be About?

Image via Paramount

There are no details yet regarding what the next Scream will be about. There’s not even a release date for the seventh film yet. However, that won’t stop fans from theorizing what’s next. At the end of Scream VI, we saw Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), and Danny (Josh Segarra) walking away together after their latest run-in with Ghostface. Whether they packed their bags and left New York remains to be seen, but it’s entirely likely we’ll see a new location at the heart of Scream 7’s story. It also sounds like Sam will continue to deal with her mental health issues as, by the end of VI, she has started to see visions of her dead father Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) again.

Barrera has expressed interest in exploring more of Sam’s “dark side” and Segarra has been eager to return to the franchise as well. Sam and Danny’s sweet romance was one of the best parts of VI, so it will be interesting to see how Landon continues their storyline. Also, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) are all legacy characters that are still alive. Sidney was notably absent from VI due to a pay dispute between Campbell and Paramount, but there’s always room for Sidney to return to the franchise that started with her. As horror fans well know by now, it always goes back to the original.

Where Can You Stream Scream?

While horror fans anxiously wait for more Scream 7 news, all six Scream movies are currently streaming on Paramount+. You can also stream Scream: The TV Series on Netflix till the end of August.