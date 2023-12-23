The Big Picture Scream 7 director Christopher Landon has stepped down from the film after the departure of stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Landon describes his time on the project as a "dream job turned nightmare" and hopes Wes Craven's legacy thrives.

The fate of Scream 7 is uncertain, with the cast in flux and the studio potentially bringing back Neve Campbell and Patrick Dempsey.

The gut punches keep coming for Scream fans as Scream 7 director, Christopher Landon has stepped down from the production. The news comes following the loss of the production’s two leads, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Barrera was the first to be cut from the seventh installment in the beloved franchise after showing support for the Palestinian people in an Instagram story. Ortega stepped down shortly after and, though it seemed she was doing so in solidarity with her on-screen sister, she cited scheduling issues with Wednesday as the reason behind her decision. Both women were signed on for two films, having fulfilled their duties with 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI.

As for Landon’s decision, the director made the announcement in a pair of posts on X, saying:

"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

Most well known for his backing of the Happy Death Day franchise, Landon took over the directorial spot following Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s run in the fifth and sixth films. Fans of his work on productions including Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, and Netflix’s We Have a Ghost were eager to see how he would lend his vision to the franchise started by Wes Craven. After receiving the notification that Spyglass Media Group was cutting ties with Barrera, Landon headed to social media to share his thoughts. In an X (formerly Twitter) post that has since been deleted, the filmmaker wrote, “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.” Landon eventually took down his post, though it’s unclear what his reasoning behind his decision was.

The Fate of Scream 7

Over the course of just a few weeks, Scream 7 has seemingly crumbled. While no news surrounding Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding’s casting has been made, presuming that both are still onboard should the production move forward, the studio couldn’t possibly expect to base the franchise on them alone. While Courtney Cox’s Gale Weathers is still in the game, being the only original cast member to appear in each film, her character has taken a back seat in the last two installments. The new films are set up around Barrera and Ortega’s characters with both being the main targets of Ghostface and Barrera’s Sam having connections to Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), one of the original killers.

One major shift that could happen is bringing back Neve Campbell and Patrick Dempsey, who played original final girl Sidney Prescott and Mark Kincaid, respectively. During the recent films, we learned that Sidney and Mark are now married, which could be a fun plot to toss into Scream 7. However, Campbell didn’t return to Scream VI due to payment discrepancies, but with the studio in such a bind, there’s always a chance they’ll give her what she deserves.

As of right now, Scream 7 doesn’t have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

